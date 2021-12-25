Sound Off for Dec. 25

Holiday travel derailed

Plans to visit family in another state just got derailed. All you knuckleheads who are keeping this virus alive are directly responsible. You are the spreaders because it is seeking hosts with the least protection.

What’s the delay?

Mississippi is one of the eight GOP-controlled states that have not budgeted any of the President Biden COVID relief money. Why, because it was passed by Democrats? It’s not stopping them for asking for disaster funds or any other federal money. We all pay taxes and we need the money.

Narcan

In response to the question, “Where was all the Narcan during the crack epidemic?”: Narcan reverses the effects of opioids (morphine, heroin, fentanyl, hydrocodone, codeine, hydromorphone, and oxycodone). Crack is an amphetamine, which Narcan has no effect on.

Respect our neighborhood

Sawyer real estate has a property for sale at the corner of Victory and Courthouse roads. It is full of trash and overgrown. Respect our neighborhood.

Submit your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com.