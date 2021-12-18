Sound Off for Dec. 18

Property tax increases

Merry Christmas to everyone getting an unexpected present in their stocking this year. I’m talking about the increase in their house note due to local property taxes being raised. You don’t have to blame those evil tax and spend Democrats for this one. This is from your friendly conservative Republicans that control all branches of government in Mississippi who vowed never to raise your taxes. Enjoy.

Beach houses not a good idea

One of the most unique and certainly a major tourist attraction for our area is the drive along U.S. 90 with mostly unobstructed views of the sparkling water of the Mississippi Sound. Allowing development anywhere south of Highway 90 is a slippery slope in more ways than one. The view is gradually being taken away and additionally, it doesn’t take a genius to know anything built in this area will be subject to destruction with a tropical system.

Beach view is not promised

To the Sound-Offers who think they are entitled to an unobstructed beach view because they live on north side of Beach Blvd.: wrong. Owners on south side have a right to build. If you want a guaranteed beach view, buy property on the south side. The south side development was advertised, approved by the Planning Commission and City Council in public venues. Nothing was done “under the radar”.

New Keesler gate

I applaud Anita Lee for looking into areas of concern in South Mississippi. I challenge the Sun Herald to now look into the new Keesler Main Gate off Division Street. I think it was a waste of taxpayer money. I know many would like to know who on the Coast personally received financial gain from this project. The main gate was fine where it was.

What’s up, Waveland Walmart?

Two weeks in a row the restrooms are boarded up with out of order signs at Waveland Walmart. It’s really not good for older people. What is the plan?

