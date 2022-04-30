Sound Off for April 30, 2022

Sun Herald readers
·2 min read

Bad timing

What genius thought it was a good idea idea to repair three railroad crossings in a row simultaneously in Ocean Springs?

No surprise

As big city crime comes to our area, it should be no surprise about our latest perpetrator’s arrest record. The suspect that started the violent taking of five lives, counting his own, should have never been on the street. A public records search tells quite a story of his violent past. Why do we need prison reform when the ones that need prison the most never go in the first place.

Bad call

There is no such thing as a free lunch and money doesn’t grow on trees are two time tested sayings that liberals simply refuse to believe as true. President Biden’s pledge to cancel student loan debt is estimated to cost trillions of taxpayer money. It’s wrong on many levels. I paid my student debts. Do I get remuneration? All who have us should then be entitled to one whopping class action lawsuit. At one point do ordinary middle class Americans just refuse to go along any further with this insane administration?

Specifics please

To the anti-FOX writer: If you want to be taken seriously, name some of the lies put out by FOX. If not, stop repeating lies told by the liberal media against FOX. Let’s debate this issue with real facts.

The congressman

When I see Rep. Palazzo’s campaign signs or receive his propaganda, I am incredulous neither the press or the other candidates are holding him accountable for his prior campaign promises and repeated proposed legislation on term limits. Why should we believe a word he says about anything? Voters deserve an explanation on his broken promise to serve only 12 years.

One question

Why do we need a Congress if Biden is going to make all the rules?

The president

President Biden’s age difficulties are really showing in alarming ways. His verbal gaffes display a diminishing cognizance, memory loss and inability to enunciate and articulate what he’s thinking or trying to express. It’s very clear and frequent. If it was your loved one, you would already be thinking about testing for normal aging or worse, such as early stage Alzheimer’s. It’s unnerving. I predict it worsens and he’ll be precluded from running for re-election

