Sound Off for April 16

Lifelong Democrat

I am a lifelong Democrat that voted for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. I can no longer identify with the Democrat party due to its stance on open borders, defunding the police and doing nothing to stop the stem of illegal drugs pouring across our borders. I will never vote for another Democrat until they stop trying to destroy this country that I love.

Bike path in Jackson County

Proposed Mississippi 609 bike and pedestrian path should not happen because it’s the busiest thoroughfare in Ocean Springs, and is no place for added safety hazards. Nix that idea. But enhancing the beauty around Highway 605 is an excellent idea.

Fine dining restaurant

Another high end restaurant? In case you have not heard, we are in a recession. Most hard working folks are tempering their dining outs with more dining at home. I say again, family type restaurants with simple but wholesome good home cooked meal menus where it does not break the bank to dine out is the sensible way for an aspiring restaurant entrepreneur.

Gas prices

Apparently gas prices aren’t high enough to encourage drivers to conserve gas. At least on Highway 90, drivers still speed excessively, screech to a halt at a stop light and then tear off. All these practices greatly increase gas consumption.

Lower gas prices

I just drove from Nashville. At a downtown gas station, it was $4 a gallon. Drive 18 miles south and it was $3.55. Mississippi is well capitalized and could easily reduce gouging costs by waiving the state gas tax. But that would help the economy, something Republicans are fighting. Look no further than the Texas governor stalling hundreds of truckers with car parts and vegetables from Mexico whose trucks were already inspected.

Submit your Sound Offs for consideration to soundoff@sunherald.com.