Sound Mixer William B. Kaplan Honored With Cinema Audio Society Career Achievement Award

William Kaplan who has over 106 credits to his name will be honored by the Cinema Audio Society with its highest accolade, a Career Achievement Award.

The seven-time Oscar nominee, who has worked on films such as “Crimson Tide,” “Top Gun” and “Back to the Future,” will be honored at the 57th CAS Awards on April 17.

The location for the event is yet to be determined and will either be live in downtown Los Angeles or virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Cinema Audio Society is delighted to bestow the honor of Career Achievement to Mr. William B. Kaplan CAS,” said CAS President Urban. “His work consists of decades of exceptional filmmaking. Many of the fruits of his labor remain forever in our hearts and minds as exemplary works of art and staples of global popular culture. His professional journey is an inspiring tale of adventure, not unlike much of the films he has contributed to as a production sound mixer.”

Upon hearing the news that he was to receive the CAS’s highest honor, Kaplan said, “When I was informed that I had been selected, I was astonished. I realize how many amazing, world-class mixers the CAS could have chosen. I was immediately humbled, amazed, and thrilled. I thank the CAS for choosing me.”

Kaplan won the Cinema Audio Society Award for his work on “Forrest Gump” and received three other CAS nominations for his work on “Crimson Tide, “Cast Away” and “Contact.” He is currently working on Apple TV Plus series “The Morning Show.”

Previous recipients have included Anna Behlmer (“Blood Diamond” and “Star Trek”) and John Pritchett (“Wyatt Earp” and “Magnolia”).

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.