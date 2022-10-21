Sound Lovers holding grand opening at new location

Sound Lovers Audio Video has a new location with a grand opening coming up next week on Oct. 28 and 29.

Manufacturer representatives will be at the store to answer questions and talk to people, and refreshments from King Bagel will be available.

For owner, John Foubert, the grand opening is more about where the store is currently at.

“I started out at home and then moved to the lower level of the Arcade Plaza,” he said.

One record store left and the other, along with Foubert, left a short time later. His new location used to be Adam’s Jewellers, and Audio Excellence was two doors down.

“It’s a good location, people remember it.”

Foubert says he bought some comfortable chairs for customers to sit in and the walls have absorbent panels and wooden diffusers on them. About 30 per cent of the wall should be covered and it’s trial and error to find a happy balance.

“It’s all about controlling the sound to get the most out of your system. We are operating at a completely different level,” explained Foubert.

Foubert says he’s always been a music lover and audiophile. Despite retiring from the corporate world and dealing with some health issues, Foubert doesn’t feel he’s, in his words, ready for the pasture.

“I’m still passionate about what I do. I have someone who comes in and helps. He’s also retired and an audiophile,” he said.

The store aims to deliver a personalized experience in a non-box-store environment. The store has systems for theatres, spinning vinyl or streaming and specializes in doing projects from start to finish. Foubert also has a repair guy to help folks fix older equipment or install cartridges on turntables, among other requests.

The business recently received Community Votes Medicine Hat Platinum award. Located at 652 Third Street SE, the store is open 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. six days a week.

“If someone says I’m only off on Sunday, I’m happy to come in. It’s that personalized approach,” said Foubert.

Sound Lovers can be found online at soundlovers.ca or on social media.

SAMANTHA JOHNSON, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News