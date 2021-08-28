Sound, light show at Jallianwala Bagh Smarak will instill spirit of reverence towards martyrs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Following the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak on Saturday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited citizens to the sound and light show displaying the horrific massacre of April 1919 saying that the show will "instil a spirit of gratitude and reverence towards the martyrs".

"Join me as we inaugurate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak today at 6:25 PM. I also invite you to watch the sound and light show. It would display the horrific massacre of April 1919 and instil a spirit of gratitude and reverence towards the martyrs," tweeted the Prime Minister.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also inaugurate museum galleries developed at the Smarak through video conferencing today. The event will also showcase the multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex.

Four museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings. The galleries showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.

A sound and light show has been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919.

Multiple development initiatives have been undertaken at the complex. Elaborate heritage restoration works have been carried out in sync with the local architectural style of Punjab. The Shaheedi well has been repaired and restored with a redefined superstructure. The heart of the Bagh, the flame monument, has been repaired and restored, the water body rejuvenated as a lily pond, and the pathways made broader for better navigability.

Several new and modern amenities have been added, including redefined paths of movement with appropriate signages; illumination of strategic spots; landscaping and hardscaping with native plantation; and installation of audio nodes throughout the garden. Also, newer areas have been developed for housing the Salvation Ground, Amar Jyot and Flag Mast. (ANI)