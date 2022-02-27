Sound of Judgment: N&O, ProPublica project wins Emmy for reporting on racial justice

News & Observer and ProPublica journalists won a regional Emmy award Saturday for their reporting on racial justice in Alamance County.

The Nashville/Midsouth Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognized “Sound of Judgment,” a long-form narrative project published in May 2021, for excellence in news or journalistic coverage of current issues of societal concern, community or immediate public interest.

In ”Sound of Judgment,” N&O reporter Carli Brosseau and visual journalist Julia Wall documented the battle for racial justice in Alamance County, as it became a site of intense protest in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

Their work, in both written and documentary form, captured clashes between activists and police, protesters and counter-protesters and contextualized the conflict within a broader history of racial violence.

The project came as a collaboration between The N&O and ProPublica through ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network, which supports accountability journalism in local newsrooms.

It was previously recognized by the Online News Association, winning an Online Journalism Award for social justice reporting last year.

The Emmy award named Wall, Brosseau, Jessica Koscielniak and Almudena Toral as recipients.

Read and watch the full “Sound of Judgment” here.