A sound fundraiser with a St. Paddy's theme

Victoria Playhouse Petrolia is in need of new digital sound equipment and microphones. When the theatre needs money, it puts on a show.

Co-Artistic Director David Hogan said the existing sound equipment is 12 years old and is in need of being replaced. It is important to have the sound equipment, he says, so any theatre patron who is hard of hearing can continue to enjoy the shows.

The last show of the VPP season in 2022 was If Irish Eyes Are Smiling, so when it was decided to hold a fundraiser, it made sense to bring the cast back for a St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration.

Dubbed Pot O’ Gold, the fundraiser will stage three shows over the weekend. Hogan would like to invite everyone to come and partake in the St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The show is to include your favourite Irish tunes and as well as other surprises, which will put in the proper mood for St. Patrick’s Day.

“It will be fun, fun, fun,” said Hogan, as he encouraged everyone to attend,

Those who would also like a meal with the show, can also have an Irish stew, a drink and a dessert, along with a tax receipt. The area can only seat 50 for the meal so you will be in select company.

The show begins at 7:30 pm on Friday and 2 pm. Saturday and Sunday. It is hoped $50,000 can be raised over the weekend to purchase the digital sound equipment.

Blake Ellis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent