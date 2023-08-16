Angel Studios has repaid 6,678 individual crowdfunding investors at a 20% profit for their contributions to “Sound of Freedom,” the studio said Thursday.

In a statement, Angel Studios CEO Neal Harmon said: “6,678 Angel Guild members have now received $1.20 for every $1 they invested into the launch budget for ‘Sound of Freedom,’ and we are thrilled to be able to get funds back to them in three months. The Angel Guild is key to our theatrical strategy and paying out as quickly as possible is always our first priority.”

The faith-based studio’s thriller about a rogue government agent tracking down child traffickers has grossed $173 million at the domestic box office, a colossal success for a project of its size and provenance. “Sound of Freedom” was completed in 2018 under a distribution deal with a Fox subsidiary, but was shelved after the Disney acquisition, and eventually sold to Angel, producer of “The Chosen.”

More to come …

The post ‘Sound of Freedom’ Pays Back 6,678 Crowdfund Investors, Plus a 20% Profit appeared first on TheWrap.