Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net income of $2.1 million for Second Quarter 2020

Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per share

SEATTLE, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC), the parent company of Sound Community Bank, issued a press release announcing second quarter 2020 financial results. The Company reported net income of $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, or $0.82 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.38 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $1.8 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on Company common stock of $0.15 per share, payable on August 19, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2020.



A copy of the press release can be accessed online at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1541119/000154111920000032/a6302020earningsreleas.htm

Media: Financial: Laurie Stewart Daphne Kelley President/CEO EVP/CFO (206) 448-0884 x306 (206) 448-0884 x305





