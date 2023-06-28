Sound of drums welcomes summer solstice

A glowing sunset, lots of laughter and dozens of sailboats made last Wednesday’s “Drumming Down the Sun,” a celebration of summer’s arrival, a magical evening for dozens.

As the sun set over Ryerson Park in Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Chautauqua neighbourhood, people trickled in with lawn chairs to have a seat and commemorate this year’s summer solstice.

It was the celebration’s first time back after three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the event’s organizer, Loretta Pietrobon, said it didn’t feel like the hiatus created a “gap” in enthusiasm.

“I see some familiar faces from back in 2019,” she said.

Drumming Down the Sun is held annually during the summer solstice and invites people to participate in a drum circle with drum master Kevin Richard Hotte during sunset.

There was also a lesson in gentle yoga, which Ara Ribas, founder of ARAYOGA, taught.

Hotte also founded Circular Motion, an organization offering a variety of drum therapy workshops.

“Hand drumming is more of a connection with your body and your mind because you’re directly touching the drum instead of using drumsticks,” he said.

He loves sharing his passion for drumming with others and being able to honour the dawn of a new season.

“It’s a feel-good time and a feel-good moment for people, especially after what we’ve had the last few years,” he said.

The crowd has been bigger in the past, and he was hoping for more people, but nevertheless, he said they’ll make a good night no matter what.

As neighbours got together to play the hand drums, they and others also watched dozens of sailboats gather on the Niagara River, adding to the view of the water during sunset.

This was NOTL resident Lorraine Trapani’s first time at the summer solstice celebration — and her first time at Ryerson Park.

She used to attend a solstice celebration in Port Dalhousie, but because she now lives here, she chose to check out the one in NOTL.

She mentioned how beautiful Ryerson Park is and how much quieter it is than Port Dalhousie.

She also loves the energy the crowd brings to these gatherings.

“It’s a great celebration to start the summer,” she said.

Somer Slobodian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Lake Report