Sound the alarms, Kylie Jenner is transitioning to platinum on lockdown

Though it's a bizarre time for us all, the one silver lining of lockdown is the time it brings us to chill, take things slower, and do all the things we've always wished we could do with a little extra time in the house.



For some, that's painting the garden fence and quizzing with the family. For others, it's taking an online yoga course. For our good friend Kylie Jenner, however, it looks like she's taking this time to do a major colour overhaul.





Kylie posted a throwback picture of a white-blonde platinum look on her stories this weekend, captioned "Working my way here" with a white heart emoji (see below). If that's not a serious hint as to what's ahead for the precious mane of Ky-Jen, I don't know what is.

The signs were all there that Kylie had something up her sleeve when it came to her hair. First there was the trolling incident back in February where she mentioned 'beating' her sisters to their dream honey-blonde colour.

Then, in March, she unveiled her natural hair at the time, before experimenting with long, dark blonde wigs and extensions to '90s chunky highlights (a look J-Lo is also sporting right now).

Then, more recently, Kylie took a trip down memory road to that iconic Met Gala look (*cough* when she was told by Donatella Versace to go blonde *cough*).

Throw in the fact that she's been hanging out with her super-blonde BFF Stassie, and it's obvious that Kylie is craving a dose of platinum white.

But, as anyone who has dabbled in major hair colour changes (especially dark to light overhauls) knows, it's no simple task lifting dyed brunette / black hair to light blonde - let alone this white blonde look Kylie has her heart set on.

To keep the hair and scalp healthy and free of breakage or burns, the process is best carried out over the course of weeks or months, gradually lightening through the various shades between. That would explain, then, why Kylie's been looking more strawberry blonde of late...

Either way, we're all for Kylie expressing herself through the medium of hair experimentations (though I'm seriously curious as to how she's going about the process while on quarantine).

Meanwhile, I'll be here expressing myself through the medium of burnt banana bread.







