Soumitra Chatterjee passes away: Redoutable thespian's stage career underscored why he was true renaissance man

The passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, actor par excellence, has dimmed the lights on a distinguished career that magnificently played itself out not just on screen, but also on the stage.

In Bengali theatre, Mr Chatterjee was a multi-faceted persona who brought his unique sensibilities and sensitivity as an artist to the fields of writing, directing and acting, carving out an imprint that was truly his own. It was a long association that began when Mr Chatterjee was but a child: "I started acting in plays when I was about seven or eight years old, when we lived in Krishnanagar. Theatre was certainly my first love," he said in Amitava Nag's book, Beyond Apu - Twenty Favourite Film Roles of Soumitra Chatterjee, in which an entire chapter is dedicated to his work on stage. In another interview, Mr Chatterjee remembered portraying characters from Rabindranath Tagore plays like Mukut or Dakghar, and performing playful skits on makeshift stages at his ancestral home.

When his family shifted to Howrah, the allure of the professional stage became much more pronounced in Kolkata's burgeoning post-Independence arts scene, as he found a place in the city's frenetic literary circles and its haunts, like College Street's Coffee House. Circa 1953, in what was his first significant acting assignment, he played social reformer Raja Rammohan Roy in the eponymous play by Narayan Gangopadhyay, following that outing with Mukhosh, an adaptation of W W Jacobs' The Monkey's Paw, which won him an award at a collegiate festival. Around that time Mr Chatterjee became associated with the legendary theatre actor Sisir Kumar Bhaduri, who he counts as one of the most important formative influences of his life. He had watched many of Mr Bhaduri's stage tour-de-forces including his last hurrah on the professional stage " a performance of Girish Chandra Ghosh's Prafulla that marked the closure of his group, Srirangam, in 1956.

Soumitra Chatterjee in his dressing room in a Calcutta theatre in 1982. Photograph by Derry Moore. Image via Facebook. More

Soumitra Chatterjee in his dressing room in a Calcutta theatre in 1982. Photograph by Derry Moore. Image via Facebook.

In Mr Nag's book, Mr Chatterjee said, "I started going to him in the last three years of his life. His theatre had closed when I met him, so I didn't get a chance to learn from him directly. Whatever I inherited was by watching him act, and then through our discussions." He lists Mr Bhaduri's title performance in Chandragupta as the best stage performance he had ever seen. They did share the stage once " when Prafulla was revived for a special show at the Banga Sanskriti Mancha in 1957. Mr Bhaduri passed away in 1959. That was the same year long-time collaborator Satyajit Ray, which whom Mr Chatterjee shares an internationally renowned hyphenated connection, launched him on to the collective consciousness of the nation with the seminal rites-of-passage film Apur Sansar.

The decades in which Mr Chatterjee's star shone brightest on celluloid as Mr Ray's muse, saw only sporadic outings on stage, working with several stage directors on plays produced as charity events for the Abhinetri Sangha. In 1972-73, he directed and acted in his own adaptations of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts as Bidehi, and Clifford Odet's The Big Knife as Rajkumar. It was in 1978 that Mr Chatterjee joined the professional stage with Namjiban, a commercial production adapted from Errol John's Moon on a Rainbow Shawl, that demonstrated tremendous legs at the turnstiles. Mr Ray's influence was self-evident. "I must confess that Bansi Chadragupta's art work in Ray's films, his painstaking eye for detail was my source of inspiration. What I imbibed by watching Ray work was to have mastery over all aspects of theatre, and that helped me communicate my overall vision as a director," he said, in Beyond Apu. In 1983, he revived Rajkumar for the commercial stage, but it did not fare as well at the box-office. Other plays with enduring name recall included Neelkantha and Tiktiki, based on Anthony Shaffer's Sleuth, in which Mr Chatterjee delivered a well-regarded performance as detective Satyasindhu Choudhury.

Story continues