Soumitra Chatterjee passes away: Narendra Modi, Mamta Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee mourn the loss of veteran actor

FP Staff

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday, after his nearly month-long hospitalisation at a private hospital in Kolkata.

The 85-year-old legendary Bengali actor had been 'critical' for a while and was undergoing treatment since he tested positive for Covid-19 in early October.

Chatterjee, known for his collaborations with Satyajit Ray, was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, besides winning three National Film Awards. He was also conferred with France's highest civilian award, Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

A host of tributes have poured in for the actor from the film fraternity. Several political leaders have also shared their condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about Soumitra Chatterjee's death and termed it a "colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, 'The film world in Bengal has been orphaned."

