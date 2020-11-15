Soumitra Chatterjee (1935-2020): Bengali Cinema’s Precious Secret

For a certain generation of Bengalis, friendships were often defined by one question- are you Team Uttam or Team Soumitra? Your answer would determine your personality and tastes, and Team Soumitra, proudly claim, that they are class above style.

Soumitra Chatterjee wasn't just an actor, he was an institution in himself- one that transcended the boundaries of the film world to that of the world outside, a lesson that the ‘stars’ of today’s world can learn from.

Ray’s Muse Who Remained Bengal’s Secret

Unlike his contemporaries in the Bengali film industry, like Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen, Soumitra Chatterjee never ventured out into Mumbai or Bollywood. However, while Uttam Kumar had the star aura and flamboyance, he never did manage to overshadow Soumitra. Based on this theatre-honed acting skills and boy-next-door good looks, Soumitra managed to create a niche for himself.

While he’s known as “Ray’s muse” for doing as many as 14 films with the late Oscar-winning director, Satyajit Ray, not many know that the start of this collaboration was a rocky one. In an interview to The Hindustan Times, Soumitra said that he was initially rejected for the role of Apu in Ray’s Apur Sansar, the third movie in his famous Pather Panchali trilogy.

“Satyajit Ray told me that I didn’t fit the role of a college-going Apu. He needed someone much younger. So, I left that day”, said Soumitra in the interview.

He seemed to have changed his mind, when Chatterjee’s other, now legendary film, Aparajito, went to the Venice Film Festival in 1957 and received the Golden Lion award, the Cinema Nuovo Award and the Critics Award. It was at the press conference at the festival that Ray announced Apur Sansar. Soumitra was to be in the movie.

After Aparajito, he got in touch with me and offered the role of Apu in the third part”, said Soumitra, who at the time, was 22-years-old.

Since then, Ray and Chatterjee, went on to do films together that have formed an indelible part of Bengali film literature, including the crowd-favourite Feluda series, Charulata, Aranyer Din Ratri, Devi and many more.

In the process, Soumitra became an equally indelible part of the Bengali cinematic experience, articulating roles that have since then acquired cult status.

Apart from Ray, he’s also worked with directors like Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Asit Sen.

