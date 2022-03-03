SoulDay™ NFT Art Collection: 25,000 1/1 Tokens for Sale on Ethereum Blockchain Featuring Colorful Skull Art Released by Colorado Art Gallery, Galeria Rodrigo

SoulDay™ NFT Art Collection

LOVELAND, Colo., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this week, established Colorado art gallery Galeria Rodrigo announced the release of their anticipated SoulDay™ NFT Art Collection. The large collection encompassing 25,000 unique ERC-721 tokens featuring colorful skull art is now available for sale and minting on the Ethereum Blockchain.

SoulDay™ is a rare collection, not only due to its size of 25,000 1/1 tokens or the uniqueness of its artwork, but also rarity within the collection. With over 2,000 unique, hand-drawn traits, token holders can expect artwork features that occur very seldom within the collection, or perhaps only once.

Token sales for SoulDay™ have been set up as a lottery system: Once tokens are purchased, imagery and associated metadata will be visible to holders within 24 hours on popular NFT marketplaces such as Rarible.com and OpenSea.io for holders to manage, collect, or sell.

SoulDay™ was created by a concerted effort of imagery scientists and artists. A database was employed to ensure 25,000 1/1 tokens without duplication, as well as proven rarity within the collection. Further, each token's unique "SHASUM" value has been categorized within the database to verify authenticity. Holders can utilize tokens to obtain a larger native resolution artwork of 3000 x 3000 for use within marketing, broadcast, or home decor. Larger artworks will soon be made available to holders on SoulDay.io.

Per Galeria Rodrigo's smart contract on the Ethereum Blockchain, the company intends to mint 250 tokens for company investments. Galeria Rodrigo has thus far minted 125 tokens and has chosen to take part in the lottery system for its remaining tokens. The company is a strong supporter of the NFT space and has announced that a portion of all token sales will go back into the space to help support emerging artists.

SoulDay™ tokens are now available for purchase on SoulDay.io. Alternatively, advanced users may mint directly to Galeria Rodrigo's smart contract on Etherscan.io. The contract allows users to mint up to 25 tokens per wallet address to ensure a fair chance at rarity within the lottery. Currently, SoulDay™ token cost is .08 ETH, however, Galeria Rodrigo has announced a preliminary sale of .05 ETH for a limited time.

Galeria Rodrigo anticipates SoulDay™ tokens will sell out and encourages users to invest early. The company has chosen to leave the project's long-term utility and community completely open and to the discretion, creativity, and artistry of its token holders, as well as the flexibility of the Ethereum Blockchain. Holders are encouraged to follow Galeria Rodrigo's progress within the Metaverse: including the unveiling of its virtual art gallery, and future NFT art projects currently in the works.

For more information, please contact press@galeriarodrigo.com.

