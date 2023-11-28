Soul Train Awards renames award to honor Janelle Monae’s nonbinary identity. ‘Huge’

BET’s Soul Train Awards renamed an award to honor Janelle Monae’s contributions to soul, R&B and hip hop in a way that embraces Monae’s nonbinary identity.

The "Lady of Soul" award was renamed "Spirit Of Soul" for the first time ever "to honor the diversity and inclusivity of this year's recipient," BET said in a Nov. 16 news release.





Monae identifies as nonbinary, an umbrella identity for genders other than man or woman.

“They are a force to be reckoned with in the worlds of music, film, fashion, and advocacy,” the release said. “A champion for the LGBTQIA+ community and advocate for mental health awareness, Janelle Monae defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries with their chart-topping music and captivating on-screen roles.”

The Soul Train Awards recognizes industry legends and up-and-coming artists in soul, R&B and hip hop. The show aired Nov. 27 on BET and BET Her.

The debate over gendered awards categories has made headlines in the last few years as more nonbinary artists weigh in on best practices for honoring their art without dismissing their nonbinary gender identities altogether.

In May, Liv Hewson, who plays goalkeeper Van on Showtime's "Yellowjackets" said they were left with no choice but to forgo consideration for an Emmy because the Television Academy's gendered acting awards left no space for nonbinary actors like them, McClatchy News previously reported.





Then in June, rising nonbinary actor Bella Ramsey weighed in on the debate, saying they thought it was important to make nonbinary actors feel seen and included, McClatchy News reported.





In their acceptance speech, Monae recognized the spirits of those who came before her, including iconic musician Prince.

“I’m thankful for the spirit of so many who have come before me,” they said in the speech. “The spirit of Prince, whose spirit taught me ‘I’m not a woman. I’m not a man. I’m something that you’ll never understand.’ ”

Monae shared their thoughts about the renamed award in a Nov. 27 Instagram post.

“First to receive and hope I am not the last,” they said. “Thank you again for honoring where I am in my journey and being inclusive with your words. As a proud non binary person it really did mean a lot to me to be acknowledged in this space, by my people, for who I am now. The spirit is what I see first and what I hope people see first in me. Always.”

Fans said the award was well deserved and called Monae a nonbinary icon in the comments.

One shared what the representation meant to them as a nonbinary person.

“Some days it’s hard to be (nonbinary) then I see public representation like you and it gives me hope, thank you for your bravery, freedom and living your truth,” they said. “Amazing inspiring speech.”

Monae also received support in the comments on their Nov. 27 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.





“This is so huge. I’m proud of them for seeing and respecting you,” someone said.

Another fan said the support around the renamed award was consequential for others to follow in Monae’s footsteps.

“Breaking ground for more to come!” they said. “Love this for all of us.”

