Soul Music Legend Al Green Releases Absolutely Perfect Lou Reed Cover

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Singer Al Green performs onstage during Once Upon a Time in LA Music Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Soul legend Al Green released his first new track in five years, putting his own spin on Lou Reed’s 1972 classic, “Perfect Day.”

“I loved Lou’s original, the song immediately puts you in a good mood,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote on social media. “We wanted to preserve that spirit, while adding our own sauce and style. I hope this song accompanies you through your perfect days.”

The 11-time Grammy winner behind beloved tunes such as “Let’s Stay Together” and “Take Me To The River” ― and pastor at the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Memphis ― also announced some new shows in autumn.

Check out his version of “Perfect Day” below: