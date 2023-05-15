Soul Gastrolounge makes its Charlotte return + Inaugural ‘Bring Your Legislator to Work Day’

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Hope you got your week started on a good note!

I’ve lived in Charlotte for almost 16 years and even I’m surprised at how much the city’s changed in such a short stretch of time. That goes double for folks who’ve lived here even longer than I have.

Recently, The Charlotte Observer launched “Retro Charlotte.” It’s an opportunity for us to look back on the Queen City’s history in photos, stories and more. You can check it out here.

Here’s your news.

A view of the uptown skyline at sunset from Plaza Midwood on Monday evening, Aug. 8, 2022 in Charlotte, N.C.

Soul Gastrolounge has returned and is on the move.

The Plaza Midwood staple’s found a new home at The Pass, a new mixed-use development in NoDa just off of Raleigh Street.

Opened in 2009, Soul Gastrolounge temporarily closed in August 2022 while looking for a new location, citing a rise in rent.

Melissa Oyler has all the details on the newest addition to NoDa.

Primark, based in Dublin, Ireland, will open at store at Concord Mills in Concord, N.C., near Charlotte.

Concord Mills is welcoming two new retailers soon.

European retailer Primark and Australian retailer Cotton: On will open locations at the major mall just outside of Charlotte. This will be Primark’s first store in N.C. and Cotton: On’s second after it opened Cotton: On Kids last July at Carolina Place mall in Pineville.

Catherine Muccigrosso shares more on the retail news.

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama (1) smiles after an Oct.4, 2022, game against the NBA G League Ignite at The Dollar Loan Center in Nevada. Wembanyama is widely perceived to be the best prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft. The draft lottery is May 16, 2023, and the NBA Draft is on June 22, 2023.

The fate of the Hornets’ basketball fortune hangs in the balance tomorrow... well it kinda does.

Charlotte will travel to Chicago tomorrow for the annual NBA Draft Lottery. The Hornets hold a 12.5% chance at obtaining the No. 1 pick and the rights to draft unanimous top prospect Victor Wembanyama.

So how do Charlotte’s chances stack up to the rest of the league?

Scott Fowler breaks down the numbers and... conspiracy theories?

State Rep. Donna White has first-grade students stretch their hands to the floor as she reads them “Three Hens And A Peacock” at Riverwood Elementary School in Clayton, N.C., for Bring Your Legislator To School Day on May 15, 2023,

You’ve heard of bring your kid to work day, but how about “Bring Your Legislator to School Day?”

Story continues

Today marked the inaugural event co-sponsored by the Public School Forum of North Carolina and members of the NC Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year Network.

Organizers say the day is meant to help lawmakers experience the day-to-day reality of North Carolina’s elementary and secondary schools and gain a better understanding of the daily challenges they face.

T. Keung Hui and Anna Maria Della Costa recap the day.

