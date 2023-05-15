Soul Gastrolounge makes its Charlotte return + Inaugural ‘Bring Your Legislator to Work Day’
I’ve lived in Charlotte for almost 16 years and even I’m surprised at how much the city’s changed in such a short stretch of time. That goes double for folks who’ve lived here even longer than I have.
Recently, The Charlotte Observer launched “Retro Charlotte.” It’s an opportunity for us to look back on the Queen City’s history in photos, stories and more. You can check it out here.
Here’s your news.
1. Soul Gastrolounge returns in its new home in NoDa
Soul Gastrolounge has returned and is on the move.
The Plaza Midwood staple’s found a new home at The Pass, a new mixed-use development in NoDa just off of Raleigh Street.
Opened in 2009, Soul Gastrolounge temporarily closed in August 2022 while looking for a new location, citing a rise in rent.
Melissa Oyler has all the details on the newest addition to NoDa.
2. A pair of overseas discount retailers land on Concord Mills for their NC expansion
Concord Mills is welcoming two new retailers soon.
European retailer Primark and Australian retailer Cotton: On will open locations at the major mall just outside of Charlotte. This will be Primark’s first store in N.C. and Cotton: On’s second after it opened Cotton: On Kids last July at Carolina Place mall in Pineville.
Catherine Muccigrosso shares more on the retail news.
3. Ping-pong balls and conspiracy theories: Can the Hornets win the NBA Draft Lottery?
The fate of the Hornets’ basketball fortune hangs in the balance tomorrow... well it kinda does.
Charlotte will travel to Chicago tomorrow for the annual NBA Draft Lottery. The Hornets hold a 12.5% chance at obtaining the No. 1 pick and the rights to draft unanimous top prospect Victor Wembanyama.
So how do Charlotte’s chances stack up to the rest of the league?
Scott Fowler breaks down the numbers and... conspiracy theories?
4. NC legislators get an education visiting schools to see what’s happening firsthand
You’ve heard of bring your kid to work day, but how about “Bring Your Legislator to School Day?”
Today marked the inaugural event co-sponsored by the Public School Forum of North Carolina and members of the NC Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year Network.
Organizers say the day is meant to help lawmakers experience the day-to-day reality of North Carolina’s elementary and secondary schools and gain a better understanding of the daily challenges they face.
T. Keung Hui and Anna Maria Della Costa recap the day.
---
