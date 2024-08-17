Soulé, Dovbyk and Le Fée to make official Roma starting debut in Cagliari season opener

Soulé, Dovbyk and Le Fée to make official Roma starting debut in Cagliari season opener

Roma are only one day away from the start to their new Serie A season.

The Giallorossi will travel to Sardinia this evening ahead of tomorrow night’s first game of the season with Cagliari.

This will be the first time for many of the players involved in the team’s starting line-up.

According to Corriere della Sera, Matias Soulé, Artem Dovbyk and Enzo Le Fée will all appear in De Rossi’s starting formation after having joined the club in the summer.

With Dybala expected to start on the bench due to the persistent transfer rumors surrounding his possible exit, Stephan El Shaarawy will start alongside Soulé and Dovbyk.