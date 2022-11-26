Soto scores in overtime to lift Frontenacs to 5-4 OHL win over Sudbury

KINGSTON, Ont. — Matthew Soto scored twice, including the game-winner at 3:35 of overtime, to lift the Kingston Frontenacs to a 5-4 win over the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League on Friday.

Francesco Arcuri also scored twice, while Owen Outwater added a goal, and Frontenacs netminder Ivan Zhigalov stopped 22 of 26 shots.

David Goyette, Andre Anania, Jacob Holmes and Nolan Collins all scored once for Sudbury, while Wolves goaltender Joe Ranger turned aside 31 shots.

GREYHOUNDS 4, STEELHEADS 0

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Charlie Schenkel stopped 35 shots to earn the shut-out in the Soo's win over Mississauga.

Bryce McConnell-Barker scored twice while Landen Hookey and Caeden Carlisle added one apiece for the Greyhounds.

BULLDOGS 4, BATTALION 1

HAMILTON - Avery Hayes scored twice as the Bulldogs topped North Bay.

Gavin White and Logan Morrison also scored for Hamilton, while Bulldogs goaltender Tristan Malboeuf turned aside 27 shots.

Justin Ertel scored once for North Bay.

SPIRIT 4, STING 1

SARNIA, Ont. - Pavel Mintyukov recorded a goal and an assist to lead Saginaw past the Sting.

Dean Loukus, Zayne Parekh and Michael Misa all scored once for Saginaw, while Spirit netminder Andrew Oke stopped 26 of 27 shots.

Tyson Doucette scored for Sarnia.

ICEDOGS 7, COLTS 4

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Brenden Sirizzotti scored twice as Niagara topped Barrie.

Juan Copeland, Pasquale Zito, Aidan Castle, Pano Fimis and Nolan Dann added one apiece for Niagara, while Icedogs goaltender Owen Flores made 41 saves.

Ethan Cardwell had a hat trick for Barrie, while Beau Jelsma had the Colts' other goal.

FIREBIRDS 4, SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. - Braeden Kressler, Coulson Pitre and Dmitry Kuzmin scored for the Flint Firebirds in a win decided by a shootout.

Firebirds netminder Nathan Day made 23 saves.

Ryan Abraham, Jacob Maillet and Matthew Maggio all scored for Windsor.

GENERALS 8, PETES 2

OSHAWA, Ont. - Calum Ritchie and Ryan Gagnier each scored twice to lead the Generals past Peterborough.

Cameron Butler, Thomas Stewart, Brett Harrison and Kimo Gruber added one apiece, while Oshawa goaltender Patrick Leaver turned aside 29 shots.

Chase Stillman and Nick Lardis scored for Peterborough.

STORM 4, ATTACK 3

GUELPH, Ont. - Valentin Zhugin, Cooper Walker and Max Namestnikov scored in the Storm's shootout victory over Owen Sound.

Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie kicked out 21 of 24 shots.

Colby Barlow, Kaleb Lawrence and Deni Goure replied for Owen Sound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press

