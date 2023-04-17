SOSTRAVEL.COM to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, April 27, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Sostravel.com (Exchange:SOSAF) Italian digital travel platform for reservations, itineraries, information on flights and airports, car rental, travel tech experiences and services including the Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr Travel, through the sostravel and flio apps as well as the www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com platforms, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM (Local Time -PST). Edoardo Zarghetta, IR Advisor will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM Eastern Time (4:30 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: [https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48063]

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A. APPROVES THE DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ON DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND COMMUNICATES THE GROSS BOOKING VALUE ON MARCH 27, 2023 INCREASE BY 80% ON 2022

REVENUES: 18.487 million Dollars (vs 694 thousand Dollars as of 12/31/2021) in clear growth (+50%) considering the 2021 pro forma revenues equal to 12.325 million Dollars

Positive EBITDA: 25 thousand Dollars (vs -381 thousand Dollars as of 31/12/2021)

Net result: -665 thousand Dollars (vs -1.494 million Dollars as of 31/12/2021)

Adjusted NFP (positive): -31 thousand Dollars

Gross Booking Value as of 27 March 2023 is equal to 5.97 million Dollars (an increase of 80% compared to the same period of 2022)

About Sostravel.com

Sostravel.com S.p.A. is a digital travel company trading in Milan (BIT:SOS) and New (SOSAF), operating the sostravel and flio apps, and www.sostravel.com & www.amareitalia.com platforms.

A digital tour operator and travel-tech company, it develops proprietary digital travel solutions, such as the Lost Luggage Concierge for luggage protection and recovery, and Dr. Travel, a telehealth service designed for travelers.

Over 1 million users worldwide used Sostravel.com as a digital travel companion, to find deals on their trips and get information to make their journeys more enjoyable.

Sostravel.com offers investors a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the growth of global travel and digital travel services, both sectors with a high CAGR.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

