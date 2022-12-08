Sosei Heptares Enters R&D Agreements with the University of Oxford and KU Leuven to Identify and Validate Key GPCRs Driving Gastrointestinal and Immune Disorders

  • Agreements build on Sosei Heptares’ Target Identification and Validation strategy and translational medicine approach to drug discovery, enabling the Company to rapidly prioritize disease-relevant GPCR targets for structure-based drug design

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sosei Group Corporation (“the Company”; TSE: 4565), the world leader in G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) focused structure-based drug design (SBDD) and development, announces it has entered translational medicine and R&D agreements with the MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine at the University of Oxford, UK and KU Leuven, Belgium. The focus of the agreements is to apply the innovative technologies and research capabilities of the respective academic groups to identify, validate and prioritize key GPCRs driving gastrointestinal and immune disorders, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), as targets for SBDD.

IBD is a heterogenous chronic inflammatory disease with an increasing worldwide prevalence. Between 1990 and 2017, the number of individuals with IBD increased from over 3.5 million to nearly 7 million1. Despite the growing therapeutic landscape, more than 50% of patients with IBD fail to respond to conventional and advanced therapies. Primary reasons for therapeutic failure include the limited understanding of the precise proteins, cells and mechanisms that change in patients affected by this disease, as well as the poorly understood disease heterogeneity among patients.

Studies from the research group of Professor Alison Simmons at the MRC Human Immunology Unit, based in the MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine, will apply cutting-edge technologies in combination with access to human patient tissue samples to help uncover the role of GPCRs driving chronic intestinal inflammation and provide new opportunities for treatment in IBD.

Research at KU Leuven, led by Professor Séverine Vermeire and Professor Bram Verstockt, provides a complementary multi-omic profiling approach, which will interrogate highly curated patient samples to provide insights to the expression and function of GPCRs in the IBD “interactome2”. Through this work, the partners expect to identify and confirm in human organoid cultures the biological relevance of key GPCR targets in responding and non-responding patient populations to help drive further advances to make precision medicine a reality in IBD.

Alastair Brown, SVP Translational Medicine at Sosei Heptares, said: “These agreements build on our commitment to excellence in Translational Medicine and support our GPCR Target Identification and Validation strategy. This strategy sees us partnering with leading academic research institutions to enhance our translational medicine capabilities and accelerate the opportunity to bring forward new GPCR targets for the treatment of gastrointestinal and immune disorders. Our partners, both in Oxford and Leuven, bring significant innovative and complementary skills that we believe will help Sosei Heptares develop a more informed understanding of the role of GPCRs in immune disorders and accelerate future drug discovery opportunities.”

Professor Alison Simmons, University of Oxford, added: “We are excited to be working with Sosei Heptares to combine our respective research capabilities to explore the function of key gastrointestinal GPCRs whose activity is altered in inflammation. We aim to test our findings in human tissue samples and explore how these could better inform structure-based drug design for new therapeutics to promote intestinal health in IBD.”

Professor Séverine Vermeire, KU Leuven added: This agreement with Sosei Heptares is evidence of the significant interest and potential impact that improving our understanding of GPCRs may have on future treatments for IBD. We are thrilled to enter into this R&D agreement, which provides an important link between leading clinical academic centers and a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering GPCR-focused SBDD.”

Footnotes
1 GBD 2017 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Collaborators. The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Volume 5, Issue 1, p17-30, January 01, 2020
2 The Interactome is a term referring to the entire set of molecular interactions in a particular cell.

About Sosei Heptares
We are an international biopharmaceutical group focused on the discovery and early development of new medicines originating from our proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. We are advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases.

We have established partnerships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and multiple emerging technology companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Genentech (Roche), GSK, Kallyope, Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda and Verily. Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with corporate and R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK.

“Sosei Heptares” is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

For more information, please visit https://www.soseiheptares.com/
LinkedIn: @soseiheptaresco | Twitter: @soseiheptaresco | YouTube: @soseiheptaresco

Enquiries:

Sosei Heptares – Media and Investor Relations
Hironoshin Nomura, Chief Financial Officer
Shinichiro Nishishita, VP Investor Relations, Head of Regulatory Disclosures
Candelle Chong, SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
Japan: +81 (0)3 5210 3399 | United Kingdom: +44 (0)1223 949390 | IR@SoseiHeptares.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (for International Media)
Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Eleanor Perkin
+44 (0)203 928 6900 | SoseiHeptares@medistrava.com


