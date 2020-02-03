Sosa to miss Tour Colombia 2.1 with broken thumb

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos)

Team Ineos announced on Monday that Ivan Sosa would miss the Tour Colombia 2.1, which begins February 11 in Tunja, after suffering a broken thumb during the Colombian National Championships road race on Sunday.

The 22-year-old finished a close second in the overall classification of last year's event to Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana).

Sosa was scheduled to undergo surgery to correct the fracture, according to Team Ineos doctor Richard Usher.

"Ivan has lost a lot of skin, and he injured his right elbow as well as his left thumb in the crash. After the race he went to the hospital and had an X-ray," Usher said in a team press release.

"His elbow is fine, but he has a small fracture at the base of his thumb, which requires an operation on Monday."

Leonardo Basso, who raced in the Vuelta a San Juan with the Italian national team, will travel from Argentina to Colombia to replace Sosa in Team Ineos' lineup for the Tour Colombia.

Tour de France winner Egan Bernal also crashed during the road race but was able to remount and chase back into the race, eventually finishing second behind new champion Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling).