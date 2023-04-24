Sorry, Ryan Reynolds. I was a Wrexham cynic but I was wrong - PA/Martin Rickett

It was a simple moment, a minuscule measure of time that brought ecstasy and closure. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could easily have intruded. Many would have done. But no, as Ben Tozer and Luke Young lifted the National League trophy, Wrexham’s Hollywood owners stood out of shot. Then they bounced up and down gleefully like the supporters they are, joy unbridled at sealing a return to the Football League – 15 years to the day since the club departed via the cellar door.

With that non-action, my already wavering cynicism melted completely. These two get it. They understand. They know this is not their script: they have come in as supporting actors, albeit with significant speaking parts.

Look, harbouring healthy reservations is rarely a bad way to approach life, particularly in footballing matters. Stateside pre-season tour? A marketing ploy. Gimmicky ditties about pronouncing McElhenney? More “soccer” than “football”. Will they cut and run once viewers tire of Welcome to Wrexham? It is possible.

That negative mindset is borne of the surrounding examples of mismanagement leading to extinction. Within an hour’s drive of the Racecourse Ground lie Bury AFC and Macclesfield FC, phoenixes battling to preserve rich, thick history. Just last Tuesday, Wrexham folk witnessed Yeovil Town, a Championship club a decade back, relegated to regional football.

Then there is the Yankee/Canadian dollar. It could be argued – indeed, I did argue – that by missing out on promotion last season, Wrexham failed. If you are going to buy the league, you have got to do it first time, right? I looked at Paul Mullin, promoted from League Two with Cambridge United as the Golden Boot winner two years back, and scoffed. There is but one reason he would drop down. I thought likewise of others who joined him. I was wrong. I apologise. Mullin will, of course, be handsomely paid, although with 47 goals and counting he is providing value. But while he did likely join for one thing, it was not cash. No, it was Wrexham. Wonderful, heart-warming Wrexham.

A shining example of opposites attracting. A club, a city, on its knees. It just needed some belief, some backing. Reynolds and McElhenney have provided that in abundance. “They are brilliant, they absolutely love it,” former England goalkeeper Ben Foster says. “They’re fully in. They come in and they celebrate, they get behind the lads. They understand you’re not always going to win.”

Sorry, Ryan Reynolds. I was a Wrexham cynic but I was wrong - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

“People think it’s just two famous guys who have bought a club,” Elliot Lee, a League One regular at Charlton last season, adds. “Recently though, I think people have started to see how much they love it. No matter what you need, they are always there for the lads. When you’ve got owners like that, it’s unbelievable.”

Reynolds himself had just stormed the press conference, demanding the “jersey” off each of their backs. It was a little glimpse into Wrexham’s day-to-day eccentricity. According to Foster, Reynolds had been texting him pre-match insisting his shirt should not be given away. That instruction cannot be ignored.

“They have brought a whole community together,” Lee says. “The feeling around the place, the club, is just incredible.” And that, in a nutshell, is it. It is a community saved. The surrounding businesses are not just surviving but flourishing. The local sponsors have been retained, alongside the new big-hitters. The ground has been repurchased from Glyndwr University, and the derelict Kop has been torn down.

By 2024-25, a shiny new stand will be erected, a grant through the Wrexham Gateway scheme having been secured last week. The women’s team, not so distantly reformed, recently sealed promotion to the Welsh top tier. They went, in Stateside parlance, 12 and 0, with their final league game played in front of a record crowd for women’s domestic football in Wales.

So, Mr Reynolds, Mr McElhenney, I am sorry for doubting you. It will not happen again.