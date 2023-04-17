Sorry Netflix fans: 'Love Is Blind' reunion won't air live, experiences technical delays

Zack Goytowski, from left, Nancy Rodriguez, Paul Peden and Natalie Lee attend the Love Is Blind cast celebration of Netflix's First Live Reunion with The Iconic Pods at The Brig on April 15, 2023 in Venice, California.

Love may be blind, but it is certainly not patient.

The live reunion for the Season 4 reunion special of Netflix's "Love is Blind," the streamer's second-ever live event on its own platform, ran into an unexpected snag when the special failed to load for viewers at home on Sunday. "Love is ... late," the official Twitter account for Netflix wrote following the delay.

The reunion episode, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, was to stream from Los Angeles starting at 5 p.m. PST. Netflix subscribers were able to join a waiting room for the show 10 minutes before the start time — and those who did were still there an hour later.

The show finally started airing — seemingly live — at around 6:16 p.m. Pacific, although some Netflix users still reported difficulties accessing the content.

The "Love is Blind" co-hosts weighed in on the delay, posting a video of themselves on the set of the reunion special. "Apparently we broke the internet," Vanessa captioned the post. "Thank you guys so much for tuning in and being patient! We’re here and ready!"

Nearly an hour and a half later, Netflix cleared the air.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," Netflix tweeted. "We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Disgruntled fans took to social media to express their frustration.

"Netflix been harassing me all week to watch this live reunion and they can’t even get it up and running?" Twitter user @brileighh11 wrote.

"Hulu, HBOMax, Blockbuster & Bravo watching Netflix self destruct tonight," user @_loveRachel_ tweeted.

"Waiting to join the #LoveIsBlindLIVE reunion like it’s a zoom happy hour in April 2020," user @trinawatters wrote on Twitter.

Cast members from the Seattle-based season also took to the social media platform to joke about the delay. Marshall Glaze posted a picture of himself studying an array of wires: “I'm trying yall,” he tweeted.

A request for comment from Netflix was not immediately returned, according to The Associated Press. Netflix's first live streaming event, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” did not feature any apparent technical difficulties.

Contributing: The Associated Press

