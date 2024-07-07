Sorry Mikel the only statistic that matters in the title race is the Premier League table

At the end of the 23/24 season, Manchester City won a thrilling title race to claim a fourth consecutive Premier League title. Pep Guardiola’s side pipped Arsenal by two points to create history last season. Last season was a thrilling ride until the final day. But once again Pep Guardiola’s side came out on top. It has been a familiar sight in recent seasons.

But while Arsenal had the best defence in the Premier League last season Manchester City was ultimately victorious over the 38 Premier League games. Arsenal winning the analytical battle but ultimately falling short isn’t lost on Mikel Arteta. Speaking with ESPN the Arsenal manager said: “When you are analytical and you gather all the stats and everything the team has done over the past 11 months in the Premier League, we should have won it. That’s what the stats say. The reality is that we didn’t so there is something that is there that we haven’t managed as well as Man City or other clubs in the past.”

Mikel Arteta is correct that Arsenal have improved tremendously over the past two seasons. They have pushed Manchester City all the way in the past two Premier League seasons. But what separates Arsenal from City in a title race is the small moments. Pep Guardiola’s side seize command in such moments while Arsenal are yet to learn that trait. In title races that are defined by small margins that has been the difference during the past two seasons.

VIDEO: Steven Mcinerney reacts as Manchester City creates history.

The 24/25 season may once again see Manchester City and Arsenal battle it out for the Premier League title. The world champions know the road that will lie ahead. Arsenal will be hoping they can turn their statistical advantage into points. But for now City have their crown and it’s up to Arsenal or potentially another team to take it from them. That appears to be the story that lies ahead during the 24/25 season.