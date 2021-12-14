Sorry, Miami: Doja Cat just pulled out of Jingle Ball after testing positive for COVID

If you were excited to see Doja Cat perform this weekend in South Florida, prepare to be disappointed.

The singer has tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull out of the rest of the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. The star-studded concert still hits Fla Live Arena Sunday night in Sunrise with such music stars as Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie and Black Eyed Peas.

“While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing OK and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!” the 26 year old rapper wrote on Instagram. “The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love, XO.”

It’s unclear how the entertainer got infected, but she added in her statement that other members of her production team tested positive as well.

Doja Cat really hasn’t had the best run of luck lately.

The “Streets” singer already had COVID once, famously saying she thinks she contracted it from a Postmates order in July.

That same month, Doja (real name: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) fell during a performance at E11EVEN Miami. While belting out “Tia Tamera,” the L.A. native slipped as fans threw dollars bills at the stage.

“It’s been a crazy time,” she told the Miami Herald before that local show. “Last year and 2021 have been insane, and, yeah, my plans are to un-insane it.”