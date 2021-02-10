'Sorry Love, Ate Your Food': Woman Orders Food Online, Receives Confession from Delivery Person

Waiting for your food is exciting. Tracking it and doing the countdown on a food delivery app is fun. But what if you get to know that the food that was on way for you has been eaten away? It was rather a stunning moment for 21-year-old Illy Ilyas when she received a message from her deliver executive that her food has been eaten away!

"Sorry love, ate your food," the delivery person sent her the message.

Ilyas had made an order worth nearly 20 USD for two burgers, chips and a chicken wrap from Bim's in Ilford, east London on Saturday using the Uber Eats app, The DailyMail reported.

As she waited for her food, she received one notifcation that said her food was on the way, the next one said the driver was nearby. But when she expected the doorbell to ring and the food to be delivered, she received the unexpected text where the (honest) delivery person wrote that he had eaten the food that she ordered.

Surprised, Ilyas opened the app which said the food had been delivered and asked her if she wanted to give a tip to the delivery person, who by the way had just finished gorging on her food.

Upon contacting Uber Eats, she was able to reorder her food for free. But she refrained from blaming the delivery driver. "Maybe he was really hungry," she was quoted as saying by The Sun. She said she didn't want to be the "reason a peckish man gets unemployed in a pandemic".

Illyas said she found the entire incident funny and it wasn't much of a trouble to her as she got to order her food anyways. She said the delivery driver's courteous message indeed added some fun to her 'usually mundane Uber Eats order'. "He is forgiven," the law student said.