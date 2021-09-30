Sorry Daniel Craig, James Bond can never be a feminist

(Natasha Pszenicki)

After no less than four postponements and 22 months of tantalising hype, the 25th Bond film No Time To Die is finally set to hit the big screen today (cue all the jokes about how that is, in fact, plenty of time to die).

Daniel Craig’s last hurrah as Bond has widely been touted by film critics and cast members alike as the Bond film with the most power parity between the male and female characters. Lea Seydoux, who plays Madeleine Swann in the latest film, has hailed Daniel Craig for helping grow Bond’s relationship with women in No Time To Die, saying the female characters are “not here only to please his sexuality”. Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was even recruited to add her own feminist flair to the script.

While it goes against all my better judgements to ever disagree with our lord and saviour PWB, I find something about the idea that Bond is now a progressive feminist ally and “there’s nothing to see here!”, at best patronising and at worst insulting.

Accusations of sexism against Bond are far from novel, and very far from baseless. Film buffs and Bond fans will no doubt remember the viral video compilation of some of 007’s “most inappropriate moments” from 2018, which featured clips of him groping and lunging at women, ripping off their clothes and even – in one scene from 1964’s Goldfinger – forcing himself on a woman as she tries to wrestle him off.

When we’re talking about a character who has been described as “basically a rapist” by the director of No Time To Die, it’s offensive to suggest that it’s possible to paper over these very large cracks with two hours and 43 minutes of political correctness (yes, it really is that long).

Misogyny is baked into the formula of the franchise. Bond is as much defined by his power over his bikini-clad sidekicks as his swanky car, sharp suits and and irritating need to growl his surname at everyone he introduces himself to. In short, he is nothing without his sexism.

The problem is not necessarily the character’s chauvinism itself, but the way Bond has been heralded as the archetypal model of masculinity since Ian Fleming first dreamt him up in 1953. There is a difference between writing a sexist character with the awareness that he’s sexist, and presenting him as a sultry world-saving do-gooding protagonist. Why not just accept that Bond is a deeply flawed, vapid and thoroughly unlikeable character and move on?

Story continues

It is time to accept that this most enduring of characters simply does not fit the role of hero anymore and that’s fine. No one is calling for Bond to be cancelled, but the idea that a character for whom misogyny is a defining feature can ever be progressive and feminist is farcical.

What do you think of the new Bond as a feminist? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More

The world wasn’t ready for Daniel Craig’s pink suit at Bond premiere

Seydoux hails ‘powerful’ women in new Bond as stars dazzle at premiere

Is this the Duchess of Cambridge’s most glamorous look of all time?