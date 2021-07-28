Sorry Ashton Kutcher, You Should Probably Wash Your Kids Before They're Visibly Dirty

Be warned: Aston Kutcher’s personal hygiene routine may make you shudder a little bit and he extends his laissez-faire attitude to parenting, too.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the actor joked that he washes his “armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever”.

He then revealed how he and wife Mila Kunis aren’t big fans of bath time with the kids, saying: “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

But is that actually true? How often should you wash your children?

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images)

The NCT says babies don’t need a bath every day. However, parents should “top and tail” their baby (washing their face and bottom) “every day or every few days or as needed”. Every baby and parent is different, the NCT adds, so parents should figure out what works for them and try not to worry.

When it comes to older kids, parenting consultant Kirsty Ketley, who goes by the name Auntie K, says you shouldn’t over-wash, as this could dry out a child’s skin. However, Kutcher’s attitude might take things a bit too far.

“Under fives don’t need to be bathed everyday, unless they are really mucky, and it’s not necessary to use lots of products on them. Often kids with severe eczema, for instance, can be advised to only bath in only water, two to three times a week,” she tells HuffPost UK.

“I do think though, that a warm bath is a great part of a bedtime routine, as it helps relax little ones ready for bed. For older children, tweens/teens, it is a good idea to daily bath or shower.

“If you feel your child’s skin is drying, use a good moisturiser after drying and massage in. Again, a massage is a great part of a bedtime routine for little ones.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

