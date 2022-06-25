Sorrow, pain as final Uvalde victim is buried: 'We are basically in a state of undeclared civil war'

John Bacon, Trevor Hughes and Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·8 min read

The vigils, memorial services and funerals are winding down in the southwest Texas Hill Country town of Uvalde, but the mourning is far from over.

It's been one month since a gunman stormed into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers. More than a dozen others were wounded, as was the psyche of the quiet town that burst sadly into the national spotlight.

Services took place Saturday in San Angelo for Uziyah Garcia, 10, the last victim to be buried. His grandfather, Manny Renfro, remembered "Uzi" as a fast runner who could catch a football – and as "the sweetest little boy that I've ever known."

Funerals can provide a sense of closure, a "container" for grief and a ritual that helps communities process loss, said clinical psychologist Dr. David Read Johnson, co-director of the Post Traumatic Stress Center in New Haven, Connecticut.

The community will require strong social and emotional support, beginning with the families of the victims and then for the students in the schools, he said.

Trauma-informed strategies and "safe spaces" to share and process feelings will be vital to the community’s long-term healing, Johnson said.

"Moving beyond the immediate response, families will be faced with the long, difficult reality of life without their loved one," Johnson told USA TODAY. "The community, no longer focused on a specific task at hand, will need to face the harder questions of what comes next for Robb Elementary School, for education and for school safety."

RUN, HIDE, FIGHT: School shooter drills can be traumatic, but do they work?

Uvalde is a grim symptom of a national illness. More people have died in mass killings in schools in the past five years than in the prior 12 years combined, according to a database of mass killings kept by USA TODAY, The Associated Press and Northeastern University.

Gunfire on school property is at an all-time high, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database at the Naval Postgraduate School's Center for Homeland Defense and Security. And firearms are now the leading cause of death among children and teens in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"One of the most traumatizing aspects of mass shootings in the U.S. is that our many circles of communities – family, local and national – do not have time to process the horror of our loss before we are battered by another ghastly shooting," said Kari Winter, professor of American studies at the State University of New York at Buffalo.

"We are basically in a state of undeclared civil war."

A community buries 19 young children

Uvalde and its 16,000 residents are a small town with a strong Latino culture and a big heart. Coming together to support friends and loved ones is a given. Two funeral homes in Uvalde said they would not charge families of victims for funeral services. And, aided by nationwide support, GoFundMe campaigns for the families of the victims raised more than $5 million within days of the carnage.

Also within days, 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was one of the first to be laid to rest. Classmates say she was trying to call 911 on her new phone when she was shot.

Amerie Jo was a Girl Scout and proud of the badges she earned. The Girl Scouts were proud of her, too, posthumously awarding Amerie one of the highest honors in Girl Scouting: the Bronze Cross. It is awarded for saving or attempting to save a life at the risk of the Girl Scout’s own life.

“On May 24, Amerie did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers,” the organization said. “We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations.”

'HER BRAVE ACTIONS WILL ENDURE': Girl Scouts award given to Uvalde victim

A few days later, Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia was buried. The day after she was supposed to turn 10. Her family had been planning a big party, and Ellie hoped to receive gifts related to the Disney movie “Encanto.”

Ellie loved making videos and had been practicing a dance with her older sister for her quinceañera party – the celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday – even though it was still years away.

The entire family faces a long road to recovery, said Ellie's aunt, Siria Arizmendi: “It is just sad for all the children."

Layla Salazar, 11, was one of the last children to be buried. Layla loved swimming and running, she was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and loved dancing to TikTok videos, said her father, Vincent Salazar. She won six races at Robb Elementary's field day. He had shared photos of her with her ribbons on social media.

"Grieving is a process," said Ogbonnaya Omenka, an assistant professor and director of diversity at the Butler University College of Pharmacy and Health Science. "For public health, the more the support for the grieving, the shorter their recovery process and return to their roles in society."

How does a community move on?

Controversy over police actions in the minutes after the shooting started has not made the healing process easier. There were enough officers on the scene to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety testified this week.

Steve McCraw described the police response as an "abject failure" that ignored lessons from previous shootings and put the lives of officers ahead of the lives of children. McCraw blamed the incident commander, Pete Arredondo, the school district's police chief, for stopping officers from quickly confronting the gunman.

LATEST: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure' that ignored lessons from shootings, Texas top cop says

Arredondo said he did all he could and pointed to the effort to evacuate hundreds of students from other classrooms during the tragedy. But many parents and other communities want him out.

"In any public health intervention, controversy, unfortunately, can become a weakening distraction against the solutions, immediate and long-term," Omenka said, referencing an African proverb: "When elephants fight, the grasses suffer."

Nancy Sutton, a professional school portrait photographer, has taken pictures of virtually every student at Uvalde schools for the past 20 years. That includes victims of the carnage at Robb Elementary.

Sutton said the community is taking great care of the families. Recovery has been made more difficult by "bad press" over how the shooting was handled, she said, adding that most residents are upset with the police and city officials and want action.

"We are all still grieving and it will take a while," she said. "The families are holding strong but of course want answers. I don’t blame them. It’s so heartbreaking to see what it’s done to our community and our school district.”

MORE: Uvalde school photographers' pictures bring children and tragedy into full focus

Part of a population’s recovery from a public health tragedy is understanding the contributing factors to the problem and figuring out ways to prevent it from recurring, or how to "deal with it" if it returns, Omenka said.

"This might result in controversy and exacerbation of the emotional suffering brought about by the problem, if, for instance, there is evidence or the public believe that more actions could have been taken to prevent or solve the problem," he said.

Community grieving may transform in a number of ways, said Johnson, the clinical psychologist. The event can be avoided and its memory suppressed, leading to unaddressed trauma that will fester for years.

Or, as in Parkland, Florida – where a teen opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people – it can build into sustained activism and community conversation, Johnson said.

'PROTECT KIDS, NOT GUNS': March for Our Lives rallies draw thousands across US

"Only by accepting the reality of what has happened, can a community find creative new ways to support each other and heal together over time," he said. "The trauma and loss of May 24, 2022, will never leave the community of Uvalde, but if properly and consistently addressed, hopefully, its suffering can be transformed into a more compassionate and empathetic society."

Pain and shock are part of the process, said Sandy Phillips, who lost her daughter, Jessica Redfield Ghawi, in the 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Ghawi was among 12 people who were killed during a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises."

Phillips has an idea of what Uvalde survivors face.

“They’re in shock," she said. “They can’t think clearly. I could not comprehend things. I was unable to read a book from cover to cover for nine years. And that is not unusual.”

Frank DeAngelis was the principal at Columbine High School in 1999 when two students opened fire, killing 12 students and teacher.

He said Columbine High is stronger now than ever.

“So many times, people ask me when will we get back to normal. But you really do have to redefine what is normal," he said. "This doesn’t have to define the community.”

Authorities plan to raze the school, but experts say unseen scars can linger for decades. In Uvalde, residents say that some things won't change. Jesse Flores, 51, said he won't lock his doors more often and won't treat outsiders any differently after the shooting.

"We can tell when people come from out of town. We treat them like anyone else, like they’re family," said Flores, who runs a store downtown. “One event is not going to change the way I act.”

'Gun violence doesn’t end when the shooting stops': Uvalde forever changed after tragic shooting

Contributing: Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY; Niki Griswold, Chuck Lindell and Luz Moreno-Lozano, Austin American-Statesman; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Uvalde funeral: Last victim buried month after school shooting

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Loving' boy last Texas school shooting victim laid to rest

    Like millions of 10-year-olds, Uziyah Sergio Garcia loved video games, swimming and trampolines. “Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” his grandfather, Manny Renfro, told The Associated Press. Uziyah, who went by Uzi, was the last of the 21 people killed in the Uvalde school massacre — 19 children and two teachers — to be laid to rest.

  • Vancouver police, family members call for public assistance in locating missing Indigenous woman

    The mother of 20-year-old Tatyanna Harrison, an Indigenous woman who went missing in late April, is calling for public assistance as Vancouver police say they have no solid leads in the case. Harrison was last seen in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood on April 22 at the Grand Union Pub on Abbott and Hastings Street. She last spoke to her mother, Natasha, on March 24 over a text message. However, the 20-year-old didn't pick up her social assistance cheque at the end of April. She was re

  • What Prince William whispered to Kate Middleton on wedding day, according to lip reader

    A lip reader claims to know what Prince William whispered to Kate Middleton on their wedding day when they met at the altar.

  • Graduating Uvalde High School class remembers slain children

    Almost 300 high school seniors received their diplomas Friday in Uvalde in the shadow of the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers one month earlier. The 288 red-gowned Uvalde High School seniors sat in 100-degree heat at the school stadium on the one-month anniversary of the mass shootings. Before them were arrayed 21 “Uvalde Strong” placards, representing those killed, as school and student leaders spoke.

  • This chic Coach bag is $316 off this weekend — plus 10 more deals starting at $54

    This weekend, score an extra 15% off sale items that are already up to 50% off with code SWEET.

  • The 3 Most Stubborn Zodiac Signs (& 2 That Go with the Flow)

    We all have that one friend or family member who is notorious for being hard-headed and unmovable in their opinions. (Pineapple belongs on pizza and...

  • If You Constantly Need To Achieve And People-Please, You May Have Golden Child Syndrome

    If you grew up with constant praise and the pressure to be perfect, you may have golden child syndrome. Psychologists explain the signs, impact, and how to heal.

  • In Uvalde one month later, moments of silence, yet so much left to say

    There is a lot to talk about in Uvalde, and beyond: Why the police waited so long. Why there aren't more answers. Sometimes, though, it seems people can hardly talk about it at all.

  • Body cam footage released in Fairfield officer-involved shooting

    The Fairfield Police Department is releasing more information in the investigation after an officer shot a man who pointed a gun at him, police said.

  • When is Kendrick Lamar on at Glastonbury? Check Sunday's festival coverage timings

    Find out all the timings for the last day of the festival.

  • Glastonbury weather: Latest Met Office forecast predicts blustery showers and breezy weather in Pilton

    The Met Office has indicated heavy rain showers, with the possibility of thunderstorms, over the course of a breezy Saturday

  • Cyndi Lauper Shares New Version of Abortion Rights Song ‘Sally’s Pigeons’ After Roe Repeal

    "In my childhood, women didn't have reproductive freedom and 50 years later we find ourselves in a time warp," singer says

  • Lauren Laverne pulls out of Glastonbury after her mother dies

    The presenter says she is "utterly heartbroken", adding "Mam, I love you forever".

  • 'Queer Eye' host Tan France plans to homeschool children because of 'shocking' school shootings in the US

    France's alternative schooling method for his children comes after conversations with his husband Rob asking, "How do we keep our children safe?"

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,