'Sorrow behind Canada Day': Chinese Canadians gathered in Markham to pay tribute to early Chinese railroad workers

While Canadians were celebrating the country's 156th birthday on July 1, a group of more than 350 of Chinese Canadians gathered in Markham’s New Century Restaurant to commemorate the 100 years anniversary of the Chinese Exclusion Act in Canada while paying tributes to the Chinese Railroad workers in Canada.

“As you know, July 1 is Canada Day for most Canadians, but for our Chinese community, it’s often referred to as Humiliation Day given that the Chinese immigration Act took effect on July 1, 1923,” points Landy Anderson during her speech at the commemorative ceremony hosted by the Foundation to Commemorate the Chinese Railroad Workers in Canada (FCCRWC).

Anderson, chair of the foundation, is of Indigenous descent as well as the granddaughter of a Toisan Chinese head taxpayer and railroad worker.

One of the missions of FCCRWC, Anderson says, is to promote the understanding and awareness of the contribution to Canada by the Chinese railroad workers who participated in the construction of the first transcontinental railway that united Canada geographically, politically, and economically.

The foundation erected a monument in 1989 to honour the lives lost during the construction of the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR). The monument is located at the foot of the Rogers Centre on the fringe of Toronto’s Chinatown, where a memorial wreath-laying ceremony has been held annually.

“Those Chinese railroad workers were recruited for the sole purpose of taking on the difficult and treacherous task of building the Rocky Mountain section of the CPR,” says Derek Wu, vice chair of FCCRWC.

From 1880 to 1885, over 17,000 Chinese workers came from the southern Chinese province of Guangdong to join the railroad CPR workforce, with more than 4,000 of them losing their lives to the construction.

“The high casualty number was due to the fact that the Chinese workers were assigned the most dangerous tasks such as setting off explosives in tunnels,” explains Wu, even more sadly, upon the completion of the railroad and the day of “The Last Spike” ceremony was held, it is the day these Chinese workers became unemployed and were left to their own devices to fend for themselves in a foreign land.

In 1885, the government of Canada enacted the Chinese Immigration Act requiring all Chinese immigrants to pay a head tax to come to Canada. Over the years, the head tax was doubled from $ 50 to $100, then to $500. On July 1, 1923, the Act escalated to ban virtually all Chinese from coming to Canada.

In recognition of the Chinese railroad workers’ contributions, Anderson and the foundation has been advocating to get July 1, 2023 to be declared as “Chinese People’s Railroad Day” in all capital critical cities in Canada.

“We wish to remember their hardships, their sufferings and endurance when faced with anti-Chinese legislations that had drastic impacts on their lives and their families.” She adds, “A hundred years later, we asked for them to be recognized, for one day. It is not too much of an ask.”

Arlene Chan, author and Chinatown historian, believes that everyone needs to know the history, dark chapters and all.

“What did the Chinese railroad workers want? Like other newcomers, a better life for their families. Canada is a nation of immigrants. We’ve all come here from another place, at one point in time, to join the Indigenous people,” noted Chan.

She appreciates FCCRWC's efforts and the symbolism of the Chinese Railroad Workers Memorial Day as they remind the Chinese community of the early men and women who struggled and sacrificed so much.

As of July 10, FCCRWC has received seven proclamations from various provinces and cities across Canada, declaring July 1, 2023 as “Chinese Railroad Workers Memorial Day,” with British Columbia as the first one to make the announcement and city of Ottawa and Toronto following the acknowledgment.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun