Sordo commits to Hyundai WRC drive in 2020 after Toyota interest

Dani Sordo will remain a Hyundai driver next season, sharing an i20 Coupe WRC for seven of next year's 14 rounds of the World Rally Championship.

Sordo had been linked with a move to Toyota but Autosport reported last month that he was set to stay at Hyundai into a seventh season instead.

The Spaniard, who joined Hyundai in 2014, is likely to rotate his appearances with nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb, who has an existing contract with the Korean manufacturer until the end of next season.

Sordo, who scored his first win with Hyundai in Sardinia earlier this year, said: "I am delighted to continue with Hyundai Motorsport for a seventh consecutive season.

"The team has truly become like a family to me and we have shared some fantastic moments together.

"The highlight has to be the victory in Sardinia this year, but we have had many competitive rallies over the years, including the memorable one-two in Germany in our first season.

"I feel very happy and comfortable with the team, but just as importantly I feel as competitive as ever.

"The Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC is a strong car on all surfaces, and - alongside Carlos [del Barrio, co-driver] - I have had strong pace in many events this year, even if the results haven't always gone our way.

"We have a lot of ambition remaining, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to compete in seven WRC rallies with the team in 2020."

Hyundai Motorsport director Andrea Adamo has been impressed with Sordo this year.

"Dani has shown this season that he remains one of the most versatile and competitive drivers in the WRC," said Adamo.

"His win in Sardinia was an exceptional performance but he has shown his pace and potential in most of the rallies he has joined. For that reason, it was a logical decision for him to continue with our team for another year.

"I am personally very happy he will remain part of our WRC program in 2020."

The remainder of Hyundai's driver line-up will be decided soon, with Craig Breen reckoned to be in the mix alongside Andreas Mikkelsen.

Despite strong speculation that Ott Tanak is on the verge of signing a new deal with Toyota, there remains an outside possibility Hyundai could steal the championship leader for next season.

