Sorbitol Market to Reach USD 1,928.3 Million by 2026 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.54%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in sorbitol market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lonza Inc., Cargill, Incorporated., Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s, SPI Pharma, Roquette Frères, Pfizer Inc., and other key market players profiled

Pune, India, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sorbitol market is likely to gain impetus from a rise in demand for digestive and low-calorie products. The global sorbitol industry was valued at USD 1,244.5 Million in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 1,928.3 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.54% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

Applications in Gelatin Capsule and Cosmetic Industry to Boost Growth of Liquid/Syrupy Sorbitol Segment

The report classifies the global sorbitol market on the bases of type, application, and geography. In terms of type, the market is further divided into powder/crystal and liquid/syrupy formulations. Out of these, the liquid/syrupy formulation of sorbitol is currently leading the global market. Sorbitol is commercially marketed in the form of 70% solution that includes polyhydric alcohol with a colorless to faint yellowish appearance.

The liquid formulation remains inert to humidity fluctuations. Furthermore, it is a good water stabilizer and humectant that enables its application in cosmetic emulsions and the gelatin capsule industry. The aqueous solution acts as a suitable substitute as it replicates several properties of glycerol and glycols.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sorbitol-market-100206

Companies Covered in Sorbitol Market Report are:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Lonza Inc.

  • Cargill

  • Tate & Lyle

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Merck KGaA

  • Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s

  • SPI Pharma

  • Roquette Frères

  • Pfizer Inc.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Forecast CAGR

5.54%

2026 Value Projection

USD 1,928.3 Million

Base Year

2018

Sorbitol Market Size in 2021

USD 2.95 Billion

Historical Data

2015-2017

No. of Pages

135

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application, By Geography

Sorbitol Market Growth Drivers

Rapid Growth of Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Report Coverage:

We have conducted extensive primary and secondary research to gather information about various aspects of this report. Our special interviews with end-user respondents and supply side respondents helped in gaining insights into the average pricing, per capita consumption trend, and average spending on products, growth rate, market size, and dynamics. We have also taken information from reputed journals, articles, and press releases of companies operating in this industry.

Browse In-depth Summary of This Research Insight:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/sorbitol-market-100206

Rapid Growth of Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global sorbitol market is geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is dominating the sorbitol market globally. China, being one of the largest producers of Vitamin C, has been witnessing an increasing demand for sorbitol. Asia Pacific also possesses the Indonesian market which is the second-largest producer of sorbitol and starch sweeteners. Combined with the rapid growth of the personal care and cosmetics industry, the region is anticipated to exhibit a high sorbitol market revenue.

In the cosmetics industry, sorbitol is one of the strong competitors of glycerin and propylene glycol as it acts as an emulsion stabilizer as well as a humectant. This unique property of sorbitol makes it very useful in the production of shampoos, creams, hair conditioners, and lotions. In North America, the sorbitol market is performing well due to the U.S. being a market leader. In the U.S., there is a huge demand for sorbitol due to its persistent usage in the non-food industries. This in turn, is contributing to a rise in the sorbitol market sales in North America. It is also extensively used in oral-care products, especially in toothpaste as sorbitol aids in the prevention of cavity. That is why, it is being used more for producing sugar-free chewing gums in this region.

Lupin, Sunar Misir, and Other Key Players Focus on Strategic Collaboration and Expansion Programs to Strengthen Position

Lupin, a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, announced that it has entered into a definitive distribution agreement with Aptissen S.A., a company specialized in the development of biopolymer-based medical devices, based in Switzerland in May 2019. Under this agreement, Aptissen S.A. has granted Lupin exclusive rights to distribute, sell, and market its current products in Canada. It also includes the right to distribute Synolis VA, an injectable hyaluronic acid gel used to provide fast relief from osteoarthritis pain. According to the Statistics Canada, more than 10% of Canadians between the age group of 15 or older are affected by osteoarthritis.

Earlier, in September 2018, Sunar Misir, a provider of raw materials with its products, such as dextrins, glucose, natural starches, glucose-fructose varieties, corn gluten meal, etc., based in Turkey, announced its plan to expand the installation capacity of sorbitol and maltitol up to 100,000 tons in its facility located in Adana, by the end of 2019.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled a few of the prominent market players operating in the global sorbitol market. Some of them are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lonza Inc., Cargill, Incorporated., Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s, SPI Pharma, Roquette Frères, Pfizer Inc., and other key market players.

Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/sorbitol-market-100206

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Production, Trade, and Consumption Patterns of Sorbitol - Analysis and Forecast

  • Global Sorbitol Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Liquid/Syrupy

      • Powder/Crystal

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Food & Beverages

      • Personal Care & Cosmetics

      • Pharmaceuticals and Medicinal Formulations

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • South America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sorbitol-market-100206

Read Related Insights:

Sake Market to Hit USD 10.47 Billion by 2026 | Development of Sake-Infused Products Can Offer Growth Opportunities to the Global Market

RTD Coffee Market Size to Reach USD 42.36 Billion by 2027; Growing Adoption of Fast-paced Lifestyle Habits will Bode Well for Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Potato Starch Market to Touch USD 672.68 Million by 2027; Rising Demand for Organic Processed Foods & Beverages Worldwide to Brighten Market Prospects, Says Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin |Twitter |Blogs


Latest Stories

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Canadiens forward Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery

    MONTREAL — Cole Caufield's season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure. Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season. The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward

  • Lehkonen, Rantanen's two-goal efforts lead Avalanche to 4-1 win over Flames

    CALGARY — The absence of last season's Norris Trophy winner, Cale Makar, didn't slow down the reigning Stanley Cup champions one bit. Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. “It's obviously impossible to replace Cale, the best D in the world. I think we came together as a team,” said Rantanen. "Just got to defend, that's what we have to focus on. "The goals are going to come." The goal

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Bills' Hamlin attends 1st game since collapse, waves to fans

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game. The crowd at Highmark Stadium erupted when an image of the recovering Hamlin filled the massive screens at the end zones near the end of the game's first half. Fans turned toward the glass-enclose

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we