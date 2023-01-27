'Sopranos' star John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele dies at 25: 'Heartbroken'

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Odele Cape Ventimiglia, daughter of "Sopranos" star John Ventimiglia, has died, her mother announced. She was 25.

“Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” Belinda Cape wrote on Facebook Monday. "Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives."

Cape asked that "donations be made for Shiloh's future education costs" in lieu of flowers, directing people to a GoFundMe page.

USA TODAY has reached out to John Ventimiglia's rep for more information. Her cause of death was not immediately known.

The post said her funeral was scheduled for Jan. 26.

In addition to her parents, Odele Ventimiglia is survived by her daughter Shiloh and her sister, Lucinda Ventimiglia.

John Ventimiglia: July 17, 1963.
'Many Saints of Newark': 5 'Sopranos' episodes you need to watch before the movie

John Ventimiglia, 59, played restaurant owner Artie Bucco on the award-winning HBO crime drama series.

The hit shows other cast members included the late James Gandolfini, who played the role of mobster Tony Soprano; Edie Falco, who played his wife, Carmela Soprano; Steve Schirripa; Vincent Curatola; Tony Sirico; Dominic Chianese; and Vincent Pastore.

The actor has also starred as John Sirica in the 2022 series "Gaslit," as Detective Gary Prima on the CBS drama "The Good Wife" and as Mickey Scicoli in the 2012 film "The Iceman," alongside Michael Shannon.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Sopranos' star John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele dead at 25

