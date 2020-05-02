Sopranos Star Joe Pantoliano Hit by Car During Family Walk and Rushed to Hospital, Wife Says

Joe Pantoliano was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Friday after being struck by a car.

The Sopranos star's wife Nancy Sheppard told TMZ that the actor had been out on a walk with his family Friday evening when he was involved in a car accident.

Pantoliano, 68, was struck by a Porsche that had been T-boned by another vehicle, Sheppard told the outlet. The actor was injured on his left leg and shoulder and suffered a gash to his head, she told TMZ, after the impact of the Porsche caused him to collide into a wooden fence a few feet away.

The Memento star was taken to the hospital, where he underwent a CT scan, according to the outlet. Sheppard told TMZ that she is hopeful for her husband's recovery.

The Wilton Police Department tells PEOPLE that a car accident is currently under investigation, but could not confirm details or that Pantoliano was struck. The department's public informations officer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Shortly before the accident, Pantoliano shared a video of a rainbow while he and his family set out for their walk.

"Look at that rainbow," the actor can be heard saying off-camera in the short clip. "How do you like that beauty?"

"And all my little rainbows ahead of me," he said, panning the camera over to his walking companions.

In February, Sheppard shared a sweet tribute to Pantoliano in honor of their 26th wedding anniversary.

"Happy 26th to my partner. It has been a wild ride and I am looking forward to the next 26th," she captioned a throwback photo of the pair. "I couldn't ... wouldn't want anyone else but you. I love you more every day. ❣😘😍 #weddedbliss."

The couple share four children and multiple grandchildren.