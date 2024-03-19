‘Sopranos’ Creator David Chase to Direct, Produce Horror Film for New Line

“The Sopranos” creator David Chase is entering the world of horror as he is directing an untitled horror film for New Line Cinema that he will write and producer with Terence Winter, who worked with him as a writer and executive producer on the legendary HBO drama.

The plot for the film is being kept secret, though it will mark the first partnership between Chase and Winter since “The Sopranos” ended in 2007. Chase will producer through his Riverain Pictures banner alongside Nicole Lambert, who was also a producer on the “Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark.” Terence Winter will executive produce through his Cold Front Productions, as will Rachel Winter through her Tangerine Pictures banner.

Outside of “Sopranos,” Winter earned an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and created the hit HBO series “Boardwalk Empire.” He most recently co-wrote the screenplay for “Bob Marley: One Love,” which has grossed $169 million at the global box office.

Chase is represented by UTA and Gendler Kelly & Cunningham; Winter by LBI Entertainment, CAA and Jackoway Austen. The deal was first reported by Deadline.

