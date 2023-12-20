How to be a sophisticated tequila drinker

Tequila's recent and refined renaissance has some suggesting it’s 'the next gin' - iStockphoto

If you haven’t already heard, the senseless slamming of tequila shots is a practice well past its sell-by date. So if you plan to take this spirit on, you’ll need to adopt a more sophisticated, sipping approach.

And you should take tequila on, because despite a once rough and ready reputation, its recent and refined renaissance has some suggesting it’s “the next gin” – the only spirit, in fact, to see a rise in sales and value in Britain in the year leading up to September 2023 (jumping in market value from £24 million to £35 million).

There are a host of reasons for the spirit’s new popularity, and in America (where agave spirits are on course to take over as top dog from vodka), one factor has undoubtedly been the celebrity endorsement. In 2013, George Clooney famously launched his own Casamigos Tequila (40%, £50 for 70cl down to £40 until January 1, Waitrose), before Michael Jordan, Kendall Jenner and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson followed suit (their bottles are available to buy from VIP Bottles). But while they’ve helped put tequila on the lips of thousands, re-educating drinkers about the delicate side of this spirit became a challenge long before Clooney and co came along.

A lot of damage was done during the 1990s when we suffered an influx of inadequate “mixto tequilas”, some of which were so bad the only way to see them off was in a gag-inducing gulp. Mixtos blend agave juice (tequila’s core fermentable ingredient) with cheaper fermentable sugars like beets, and when substandard examples became prevalent during a severe agave shortage, it encouraged a culture of slamming.

But with tequila on the ropes, the best of the industry embraced reform and 20 years ago the most reputable producers began exporting their best spirit. Today 100 per cent agave spirit is readily available across the UK, with bars and restaurants such as Hacha in London and Stuart McCluskey’s new and eagerly anticipated Paz Taqueria in Edinburgh promoting quality agave spirits with fantastic food.

All of which means when you taste tequila today, it is an entirely different, and indeed delicious, proposition.

When seeking out a tequila then, the first rule is to find a bottle with a “100 per cent agave” label. In terms of expressions, the blanco is unaged and most unadulterated, and if you select wisely, this is beautiful when sipped neat, with Mexican dishes, particularly fish tacos. A reposado is aged for a minimum of two months and less than a year, so becomes smoother and slightly richer. And then there’s añejo, where the tequila is rested in oak for between one and three years, with more oak and vanilla around the agave.

But the final factor in the rise and rise of tequila is the availability of other agave spirits, specifically mezcal. Tequila is a type of mezcal using the Blue Weber agave, but there are hundreds of other varieties of the plant employed by mezcal producers to showcase nuanced flavours. Mezcals can be more challenging on the palate, but they are peerless in their artisanal credentials, with the agaves still baked in earth pits and some distilled in clay pots. The more assertive, smoky expressions attract daring drinkers, but new champions of the category, such as producer The Lost Explorer, manage to offer a range of styles to suit all tastes while remaining faithful to the heritage of the drink. Meaning there are now more approachable, smooth and sweet examples to launch you into new agave adventures.

What to try

tequila

Fortaleza Blanco Tequila

40%, £64.20 for 70cl, Hedonism Wines

With its beautiful hand-crafted agave bottle top, this is a benchmark blanco and will give you an authentic agave flavour – sweet but complex, floral, and incredibly sip-able.

Ocho Blanco Tequila

40%, £26.75 for 50cl, The Whisky Exchange

From Tomas Estes, a legend who did more to promote tequila than most and who created his spirit with tequila legend Don Camarena at his revered La Altena distillery – also home to the excellent Tapatio Tequila.

The Lost Explorer Espadín Mezcal

42%, £60.24 for 70cl, Master of Malt

A perfect introduction to mezcal, this is approachable, sweet, and a beautiful expression of the sweet and floral espadin agave. As you progress, try the super-charged Salmiana (42%, £127.45 for 70cl, Master of Malt).

How to drink it

A refreshing grapefruit and tequila paloma with rosemary - Brent Hofacker/Alamy

The Paloma

A simple and refreshing highball serve using London Essence Grapefruit soda (£2.75 for 6 x 150ml, Waitrose).

Simply fill a highball glass with ice, pour in 25ml agave spirit, 25ml pink grapefruit juice, 15ml lime juice (and an optional 10ml agave syrup if you have a sweeter tooth).

Tom Sandham is one half of the Thinking Drinkers, currently touring their critically acclaimed theatrical tasting shows around the UK

