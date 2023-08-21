Sophie Turner's Sleepwear Selfie Proves the Grocery Girl Aesthetic Isn't Going Anywhere This Fall

The grocery girl aesthetic is still going strong, and Sophie Turner is the latest celebrity to join the TikTok-approved style trend. Over the weekend, the Games of Thrones star took to Instagram to show off her favorite pair of printed pajamas covered in illustrated sushi rolls. “I love my pajamas,” she captioned the cozy selfie.

Brands and celebrities alike have been drawing on the abundance of the farmer's market for inspiration this summer, resulting in covetable pieces such as watermelon purses, tapas tanks, and Aperol-spritz dresses. Blake Lively, for instance, recently put her own spin on the trend with “picnic table fashion.” Meanwhile, grocery girl sub-trends like tomato girl, strawberry girl, and lemon girl have all but taken over TikTok.

Turner's cozy flannel PJs prove that the grocery girl aesthetic isn't just for warm summer months—we'll probably see variations of the trend well into the winter months, too. Instead of tomatoes and lemons, however, we could be into a sushi sub genre. Might I also propose soup? Which brand is going to get that Campbell's collab??

Sophie Turner has been soaking up the sun in good company this summer as a member of her friend Holly Soame’s 11-strong bridal party. In early June, she vacationed in Alicante, Spain for Soame's bachelorette party, where the actor debuted her new, buttery blonde dye job for the first time. A few weeks later, Turner looked radiant in a mint green Norma Kamali Diana dress and a pair of taupe Manolo Blahnik mules at the happy couple's wedding. I wonder they served sushi…

Originally Appeared on Glamour