Sophie Turner would love to do another 'X-Men' movie

Sophie Turner in Dark Phoenix, which surprisingly hasn't put her off the X-Men franchise (Image by 20th Century Fox)

Sophie Turner would love to return as Jean Grey in a future X-Men movie, even though Dark Phoenix was a major critical and financial failure.

The 24-year-old actress made this admission during her recent interview with Variety, although she was quick to add that she has absolutely no idea whether or not Disney want to continue with 20th Century Fox’s take on the characters.

"I don't even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the X-Men journey,” Turner remarked, before adding. “”I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience... we had the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back."

Director Simon Kinberg poses with the cast of "Dark Phoenix" during the film's premiere in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Turner has played the younger version of Jean Grey/Phoenix in both X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. But while Apocalypse was a relative success, grossing $543.9 million despite its average reviews, Dark Phoenix was savaged by critics and then only made $252.4 million, making it the lowest grossing installment in the franchise.

The poor performance of Dark Phoenix means that Turner’s hopes of returning as Jean Grey are unlikely. Disney are almost certainly going to reboot the X-Men cast and franchise, especially because the mutants are eventually going to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Kevin Feige is yet to reveal or even tease when that’s going to take place.

There’s both good news and bad news for those of you that are desperate for another X-Men movie. The good news is that New Mutants, which revolves around teenage mutants trying to get to grips with their superpowers, is still yet to be released. The bad news is that Disney recently rescinded its scheduled release date and they’ve yet to announce a new one.