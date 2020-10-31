Sophie Turner Will Voice Princess Charlotte in Animated Series — See the Hilarious Announcement!

Gary Janetti/Instagram; Getty Images Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner will be stepping into Princess Charlotte’s (cartoon) shoes!

Writer and producer Gary Janetti announced on Saturday that the Game of Thrones alum, 24, is among the cast of The Prince — the upcoming animated series based on Janetti’s satirical Instagram page, which spoofs the royal family from the perspective of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 6-year-old son Prince George.

“Meet Charlotte,” Janetti, who is known for his work on Will & Grace and Family Guy, wrote on social media, alongside a hilarious Halloween-themed video.

“Hey guys it’s me again, Prince George. Getting ready for a Halloween party downstairs,” George says in the clip, adding that he and his siblings were dressing up as the three little pigs this year.

However, as it turned out, his 5-year-old sister had other plans for her costume. “Hi George, ready?” Charlotte says in the clip, while dressed up as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.

“What the hell, Charlotte, what are you wearing?” George asks, as his sister replies, “I changed my mind. Pigs are kind of gross.”

However, things got even worse for the sassy future king when his younger brother Prince Louis showed up dressed as a vampire. “Oh come on, it’s a group costume, guys. It won’t work unless we all do it” George tells his siblings. “Great, so what do I say when people ask me what I’m supposed to be?”

“Maybe say you’re Ariana Grande’s pet pig,” Charlotte replies, to which her brother responds, “I’m not going as Piggy Smallz. Unbelievable. F— 2020.”

Although Turner has yet to post about the exciting news, one of her biggest fans was quick to congratulate her on the casting news — her husband Joe Jonas!

“Cannot wait!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of the clip.

Of course, Turner isn’t the only big name who has signed on to voice George’s royal relatives.

Orlando Bloom will give a voice to Prince Harry and Condola Rashad will play Meghan Markle. The rest of the cast also includes Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

“I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” Janetti said after the news was first announced.

“We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know — that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”