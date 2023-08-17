Sophie Turner Trolls Joe Jonas by Wearing a 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' Bracelet to Jonas Brothers Concert

"Mr. Perfectly Fine," which was featured on 'Fearless (Taylor's Version),' is widely believed to be about the Jonas Brothers member

Lionel Hahn/Getty Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in March 2023

Joe Jonas might not be "perfectly fine" after Sophie Turner's epic prank.

Over the weekend, the Games of Thrones actress shared a series of photos from the Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium, which also included the sneaky way she trolled her husband.

In the second slide, Turner, 27, shared an up-close look at her fun friendship bracelets — with one reading "Mr. Perfectly Fine."

"Mr. Perfectly Fine" was featured as a vault track on Fearless (Taylor's Version) and is widely believed to be about Jonas, 34.

After its release in 2021, Turner wrote "it's not NOT a bop" on Instagram.

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sell Their Miami Mansion for $15 Million

Soon after, Swift, 33, reposted her reply, paying tribute to Turner's character Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

"Forever bending the knee to the 👑 of the north," Swift wrote back.

Jonas and Swift reportedly dated for a few months in 2008, and during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that year, she claimed he broke up with her over the phone. At the time, Swift was promoting her Fearless album and told DeGeneres the track "Forever & Always" was about Jonas. In 2019, she expressed regret toward the onscreen breakup comments.

Amy Sussman/WireImage Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in October 2022

Meanwhile, during a TikTok Live in August 2022, Jonas and Turner answered some fan questions, including revealing their favorite Taylor Swift album. "1989, hands down. The best," Turner replied, adding, "Although, Reputation was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?" Turner asked Jonas.

"That's pretty cool," the singer replied. "And 1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!"

Story continues

The Jonas Brothers kicked off The Tour on Aug. 12 with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium. They're including material from five different albums, including their most recent, The Album, which came out in May, and previous hits like 2019’s Happiness Begins and 2008’s A Little Bit Longer.

“It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale,” brother Nick Jonas told PEOPLE. “[But] it’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.”

Related: Sophie Turner Marks Husband Joe Jonas Turning 34 with Matching Pajamas Selfie: 'Happy Birthday Handsome'

Since their latest tour covers their entire history of the band, putting together a setlist was no easy task. But the trio found some fun surprises while combing through their material.

“The first self-titled album has some jams on it,” Jonas told PEOPLE. “We performed a dress rehearsal with about 200 fans, and it was really nice to see the reactions to some of the medleys, or, we call them mosaics, that we put together of certain songs that it would be difficult to play the entire song—we kind of blend them together. Seeing the reactions and how they responded, that was some of my favorite stuff.”

Last month, the band added 50 new shows to their slate, including 26 North American concerts and stops in Australia, New Zealand and Europe. When all is said and done, they will have played 90 shows in 20 countries.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.