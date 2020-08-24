Sophie Turner Took an Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Set Piece to Her House

HBO

As if we could ever forget: Sophie Turner is, and always will be, Sansa Stark, Queen in the North, and now, she has the throne to prove it. On Saturday, August 22nd, Turner posted a photo to her Instagram Story showing off a brand new piece of decor that Game of Thrones fans will most definitely recognize. She and husband, Joe Jonas, (does this make him the Duke of Winterfell?) inherited a Thrones family heirloom: the intricately carved, Stark direwolf throne on which Sansa sat when ruling over the North of Westeros.

"Welcome home," Turner captioned the image.

Posted up against that brick and iron background, this thing looks just as awesome as it did in Winterfell in the series.

Jonas also showed off the new piece of home decor in his Stories, reposting his wife's image and adding on a sticker of Turner sipping tea, which of course pays homage to her classic Instagram catchphrase, "And that's the tea!"

Of course, this may not be the most exciting addition to the Turner-Jonas household. The pair reportedly welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in late July. But, now that the excitement of new parenthood has settled, we can only imagine bringing the Stark throne into the house was a *big* deal—especially because we're at the end of August, and that means...winter is coming.

If we were Turner, we would have permanently planted our butts in this seat as soon as it was delivered. And that's how you do quarantine Westerosi ruler-style.