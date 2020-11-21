Sophie Turner has a new tattoo dedicated to her daughter, Willa

From Harper's BAZAAR

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Willa, back in July. It's pretty clear that the couple are elated to be new parents, and the Game of Thrones star has now found the perfect way to pay tribute to her baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, Turner revealed two letters tattooed on her wrist: a J for husband Joe, and a W for baby Willa. So while the actress might have kept her entire pregnancy low-key, she definitely seems comfortable going a little more public now.

But this isn't the first time that Turner has shared an adorable nod to her daughter on social media. Earlier this month, the actress wore a gold Jennifer Fisher necklace featuring Willa's date of birth on it, confirming for fans the exact day her daughter was born.

sophie turner getting a necklace with her daughter willa's birthdate and a tattoo of the first letter of her name is just wholesome content 🥰 pic.twitter.com/at6UljQeDb — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) November 19, 2020

In July, a source told Entertainment Tonight: "Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in L.A. and are over the moon."

The source continued: "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Turner will provide the voice of Princess Charlotte in HBO Max's animated comedy centred around the royal family called The Prince.

Fellow Thrones star Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton) is also on board, voicing Prince William. Other stars providing voices include Billions star Condola Rashad as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and The Lord of the Rings' Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry.

