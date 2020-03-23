Sophie Turner slams people refusing to self-isolate during pandemic

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Game of Thrones and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner has slammed anyone refusing to self-isolate and ignoring advice during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress hosted an Instagram Live broadcast alongside her husband Joe Jonas, where she told her fans: "Stay inside. Don't be f**king stupid. Even if you count your 'freedom' over your health. I don't give a f**k about your freedom.

"You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It's not cool, it's not big, and it's not clever... And that's the tea."

Not every celebrity has had the same response to the worldwide pandemic, with Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly writing in a widely-criticised post that she took her children to gymnastics camp to play with other kids, adding "#BusinessAsUsual".

Governments all over the world have been advising people to stay inside and only go out to buy essential supplies or if their job requires it, while asking that they practise social distancing and wash their hands.

Meanwhile, actor Tom Hanks, who was one of the first stars who tested positive for the virus, has shared an update on his health two weeks on.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing.

For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

