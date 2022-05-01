Sophie Turner Says Becoming a Mother Has Made Her a Better Actor: 'The Empathy Is Heightened'

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Victor Boyko/Getty

Sophie Turner has her role as a mother to thank for enhancing her career as an actress.

While in conversation with The Wrap's UnWrapped podcast, the Game of Thrones actress, 26, said that being a mother to daughter Willa with husband Joe Jonas has made her better at what she does for a living.

Detailing that being a mom has added a "different perspective" when she takes on acting roles, Turner said, "The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person."

"The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing," continued the star, who is set to return to television screens with the HBO series The Staircase on May 5. "It's made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother."

RELATED: Joe Jonas Calls Daughter Willa 'Gorgeous' as He Says Time at Home with Her Has Been 'Amazing'

Added Turner: "As an actor, the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in, and so this is just another little part of life that I'm experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Lionel Hahn/Getty

Turner and Jonas, 32, welcomed their daughter in July 2020, reps for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," they said in a statement.

RELATED: Maisie Williams Reveals She 'Resented' Her Game of Thrones Character While Coming Into Womanhood

The pair secretly tied the knot after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May 2019. Two months later, the couple said "I do" again during a fairytale wedding in France.

In addition to GoT and The Staircase, Turner has also appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.