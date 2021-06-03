Sophie Turner is returning to acting with series based on gripping true crime story

Sophie Turner is returning to acting with a drama series that will have every true crime fan on the edge of their seats.

The Game of Thrones alum has been cast in HBO series, The Staircase which is based on the true-crime documentary by the same name, which examined the circumstances around Kathleen Peterson being found dead at the bottom of her stairs. Her husband, true crime novel author Michael Peterson was the main suspect and was convicted in 2003 of his wife's murder. In 2011, he was released from prison on house arrest.

According to Deadline, Turner is set to play Margaret Ratliff, one of Peterson's adopted daughters, in the eight-part miniseries. She was adopted along with her sister, after her mother Elizabeth Ratliff - a close friend of Michael Peterson's, died. Interestingly, Ratliff was also discovered dead at the bottom of a staircase.

She will be joined by an impressive cast including Colin Firth, who will play Michael Peterson, Toni Collette, who will portray Kathleen as well as Little Fires Everywhere star Rosemary DeWitt and Parks and Recreation actor Parker Posey.

The case of Kathleen Peterson first attracted attention when it was the subject of the Netflix true-crime documentary, also titled The Staircase. Margaret Ratliff appeared in that documentary and along with her sister and brothers, Todd and Clayton Peterson, professed a belief in their father's innocence. Kathleen's daughter Caitlin, on the other hand, later switched sides and became a witness for the prosecution.

This is the second major role for Turner since the end of her long-running stint as Sansa Stark on Game Of Thrones and her appearance in the X-Men movies. Since the casting was announced publicly, Turner shared a photo of a Variety article announcing her new role along with a gif that read: "I'm back baby."

In 2020, the actor had a lead role in the now-defunct network Quibi drama Survivor, and in her personal life welcomed her first child, a daughter with husband Joe Jonas in the summer of 2020.

