Sophie Turner Poses in Festive Outfit Posted by Friend With Whom She Shared a Kiss

The actress was spotted giving pal Tabitha Doherty a goodbye kiss on Friday after the pair did some shopping with friends in London

Getty;Sophie Turner/Instagram Sophie Turner wears a festive red outfit in a photo shared on Instagram.

Sophie Turner is getting into the holiday spirit.

On Friday, the actress, 27, shared a festive photo of herself wearing a red strappy top and matching pants, along with a Christmassy headband featuring elf's feet.

"Santa's coming to town baby," she wrote in the caption of the post, which was set to Eartha Kitt's holiday classic "Santa Baby."

Sophie Turner/Instagram Sophie Turner wears a festive red outfit in a photo shared on Instagram.

The snapshot was originally posted by her friend Tabitha Doherty, with whom she enjoyed a little shopping outing in London on Friday. Afterwards, the Game of Thrones alum was spotted giving Doherty a goodbye kiss before the two went their separate ways.

Earlier, the two had joined some other friends to browse the shops in Notting Hill before grabbing a smoothie.

Turner's playful farewell to Doherty comes amid her budding romance with British aristocrat and property developer Peregrine Pearson and her divorce from her estranged husband Joe Jonas. Earlier this month, Turner was seen enjoying a cozy walk with Pearson, 29, in London in photos published by Page Six. They held hands and kissed during the stroll.

Splash News.com; Getty Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson

The pair was first spotted together in October, sharing a kiss while at Paris' Gare du Nord railway station. Hours later, they stepped out together to the Stade de France to catch the final match of the men’s Rugby World Cup.

Related: A Complete Timeline of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Divorce

Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Turner in early September, in a filing that claimed "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Shortly after, the pair issued a joint statement on social media, explaining that they had "mutually decided" to end their four-year marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,' " the statement said in part.

Story continues

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the divorce was not a "surprise" to those around them.

"They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months. As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time," the insider said.

"They did have a prenup," the source added. "As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the U.K."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Speak Out After Reaching Temporary Custody Agreement

In October, Jonas and Turner released another joint statement after reaching a temporary agreement for custody of their two children — daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 17 months — through early 2024.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," the statement said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.